The world’s best villas for group getaways | International | To travel

Be it family or friends, being separated from our loved ones is one of the most difficult parts of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve all missed milestone moments and celebrated with our loved ones, but with a glimmer of light now at the end of the tunnel, we think it’s high time we gave ourselves something to look forward to. And nothing sounds better right now than bringing your family or best friends together in one of the world’s most luxurious villas.

With that in mind, we have partnered with a luxury vacation rental company Edge withdraws to showcase the most spectacular luxury villas for your dream gathering in 2021 – and the beautiful villas large enough for large groups to spend them in. Book now, they go fast.

Best destination for long haul flights: Turks and Caicos Islands

Turks & Caicos, an archipelago of 40 islands located southeast of the Bahamas, is the perfect tropical getaway for those looking for family-friendly vacation options that offer a great balance of vibrant culture and entertainment combined with privacy and luxury. Famous for its white sand beaches, crystal clear waters and excellent snorkeling, English is the native language of this British overseas territory and with 350 days of sunshine a year, there is never a bad time to visit.

Hawksbill Estate, Grace Bay

Sleeping places: 16

Best for: Active multi-generational families

Why we love it: Just 15 minutes from Providenciales International Airport, this sprawling five acre property is designed as a retreat for large families, with plenty to keep kids and adults entertained. Set on the waterfront of the idyllic Grace Bay, the villa is built around an impressive light-filled Great Room, with dining and living areas, and finished with huge doors to make the most of the incredible sea views. The eight bedrooms of the villa are also spread over numerous individual buildings, offering great flexibility for large groups.

Elsewhere, a games room, fully equipped gym, hot tub, large outdoor pool and tennis courts, as well as Grace Bay’s restaurants, bars and shops, offer plenty of entertainment options, while thoughtful use of the outdoor areas provide space for alfresco dining and a whole host of spaces for those who want to relax and shine. Do you really want to sit back and unwind? Hawksbill Estate even has its own private chef, so you don’t have to lift a finger.

Pearl West, Long Bay

Sleeping places: 16

Best for: Sophisticated travelers looking for barefoot luxury

Why we love it: Are you traveling with a group that expects only the best? One of three elegant villas on the Long Bay Estate, Pearl West is guaranteed to impress. This elegant villa sleeps 16 in eight chic bedroom suites and combines traditional beach house style with contemporary architecture and cutting-edge technology.

Floor-to-ceiling windows maximize the home’s unbeatable views over Long Bay (a sought-after spot for water sports), while a home theater, Jacuzzi, 1100 square foot gym, pool, tennis courts and outdoor spa provide plenty of options for entertainment and relaxation . A range of terraces, decks, sunbeds and dining areas have also been designed to make the most of the villa’s large outdoor spaces. Your only job? Decide where you want your private chef to serve your meals.

Best destination for short distances: Cote d’Azur

Nice, Cannes, St Tropez – the beauty and glamor of the Cote d’Azur needs no introduction. For British travelers looking for a luxurious getaway that doesn’t require a plane or train (and won’t be a disadvantage for a long journey), the Cote d’Azur can also be reached by car from London in 14 hours, meaning that your plans are much less likely to be disrupted by travel restrictions. And once you get there, you will be happy to have your car. From pretty beachside towns full of excellent restaurants and outdoor bars to quaint hilltop villages and vineyards, the south of France is bursting with history and culture just waiting to be discovered. If of course you can bring yourself to leave your villa …

Villa Freya, Cannes

Sleeping places: 14

Best for: Catering for all your needs

Why we love it: Spread over five acres, nestled among olive groves in the hills above Cannes, this large, modern villa is divided into a five-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom annexe, making it an excellent option for several families traveling together. The huge range of amenities, including a private pool, gym, spa, cinema and wine cellar, means that no matter how varied your guests’ tastes, there will be something everyone will enjoy.

The house is also fully staffed, with a private chef, housekeeper, two maids and a villa manager on hand to ensure that all your needs are met. All the comforts of a luxury hotel with the exclusivity of a private villa? Were sold.

Beach House, St Tropez

Sleeping places: 14

Best for: Get the best of both worlds

Why we love it: St Tropez is one of the most sought after holiday destinations not only on the Cote d’Azur, but in all of Europe, making Beach Maison – a waterfront villa with private access to the beach just minutes from St Topez – a rare find . Located in the protected area of ​​Salins, guests are assured of absolute tranquility, with no beach bars or motorized boats near the villa; ideal if you’ve spent the last night sampling the best of St Tropez’s vibrant nightlife.

Each of the villa’s seven bedrooms is en-suite, while the large living areas provide plenty of options for dining and relaxing together. There is also a private tennis court and pool, complete with large decks for sunbathing, while four staff bedrooms allow for a live-in maid, as well as a stay for your own chef, nanny or assistants.

Best place to stay: Cotswolds

Not yet confident enough to book a holiday abroad? While we like to remain optimistic (and Edge Retreats offers a flexible change policy), it’s understandable. However, if there is one thing that has taught us in the past year, it is that our own stock exchange islands have plenty of wonderful vacation spots. Just a few hours’ drive from London, the rolling hills and picturesque villages of the Cotswolds make it one of the UK’s most popular places to stay. Upgrade your usual accommodation to a truly beautiful home and you’ll have a vacation that rivals any distant adventure that awaits you.

The Estate, Temple Guiting

Sleeping places: 37

Best for: Extended families enjoying quintessentially British luxury

Why we love it: When the UK is home to properties as incredible as The Estate, it’s hard to argue over the choice of a staycation. This Grade II listed house can accommodate up to 37 people in two buildings and is located in the heart of the Cotswolds, making it the perfect base from which to experience the charms of this classic English holiday spot.

The estate has been privately owned since it was built in the 15th century and has been lovingly cared for and updated while retaining its traditional charm. Thick oak beams and stone window frames are complemented with art and antiques, while modern conveniences include a hot tub, cinema, table tennis, all-weather tennis court and heated outdoor pool. Looking for simpler fun? Lose yourself among The Estate’s acres of beautifully landscaped gardens.

