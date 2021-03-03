Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic joins Wilt Chamberlain as lone center with 50 triple-doubles





Nikola Jokic is building on an MVP case by doing things no center has done since Wilt Chamberlain. On Tuesday, Jokic amassed the 50th triple-double of his career with 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Bucks 128-97 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Jokic’s latest milestone brought him into thin company for great men. He became only the second center ever to hit 50 triple-doubles in his career, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information, and joined Chamberlain, who had 78. Jokic is also the ninth player in history to record 50 triple doubles, with only Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson outperforming him, according to research from Elias Sports Bureau. “It’s nice of course,” Jokic said of something only Chamberlain has done in the history of the game between centers. “It’s something like that [for] to leave my legacy behind. It’s cool to just be in that group of guys, especially with one of the best players who ever played the game. Just a great achievement. “ Jokic came into play this season with average career highs in points (27.1), rebounds (11.0), assists (8.5), 3-point shooting (41.1%) and free throw shooting (88.2%) . He has nine triple-doubles this campaign and has missed another six triple-doubles on one assist or one rebound. “He’s only 25 years old, which is great,” said Denver coach Michael Malone. Nikola has 50 triple-doubles in his career, but he also has 20 games [in his career] where he missed a triple-double with one rebound or one assist. It just speaks to its greatness. The man does not get tired; he does not get tired. “ Jokic made 15 of 23 shots to record Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak. In addition to hitting the triple-doubles milestone, Jokic’s 8.5 assists average is something no center has done in a season since Chamberlain, the only center to ever lead the league with total assists. Another area where Jokic gets the best out of himself is dunks. He dipped three times against the Bucks and has 20 punches per season. He has never dipped more than 23 times in a season, which happened in 2016-17, his second season in the league. “He’s been a dunking machine lately,” said Malone, joking that Jokic should try to compete in this weekend’s All-Star dunk competition. “We make fun of it, but it really speaks about being in overall fitness, staying in good shape and being disciplined. “Most people are emotional eaters, right?” Malone said. “If you have a reason to overeat, it’s this season. It’s been crazy. I can’t leave the hotel, get you tested three times a day. But Nikola has laser focus and discipline. He’s just a machine for it. “The fact that he wants to attack the basket, dunk and on the edge this year is really fun to watch.”

