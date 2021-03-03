Charity turn in devastating Glenn Maxwell innings

Glenn Maxwell destroyed a chair after a huge shot in the third T20 against New Zealand. Photo: Twitter / Getty

Glenn Maxwell was at his devastating best in Australia do-or-die third Twenty20 Wednesday against New Zealand in Wellington.

The Aussie batsman scored 70 top scores from 31 balls with a swashbuckling to help the visitors with 4-208 against the Kiwis.

Maxwell’s knock included 5 sixes and 4 fours while the batsman hit the New Zealand bowlers with a big punch.

One of its massive ceilings was hit with such ferocity that it punched a hole in one of the empty seats in Wellington’s ‘Cake Tin’ booths.

SKY Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon shared a photo of the destroyed chair on social media, with Maxwell’s shot destroying half of the plastic chair.

In a great twist, Harmon then indicated that he would be auctioning the chair, with the proceeds going to a women’s charity in New Zealand.

He even cheekily asked if Maxwell could sign it for the record.

Maxwell’s excellent strike included a 28-run swipe from one Jimmy Neesham over.

Also back in the runs for the Aussies was Captain Aaron Finch, who was lucky enough to survive a golden duck LBW.

Fortunately, Finch is on his way to his fifties to break through the drought

The pressure skipper was not eliminated by referee Chris Gaffaney, despite repetitions where the ball hit the stumps.

Finch used DRS’s umpire’s call judgment to score a much-needed 69 runs to give the Aussies a solid start.

Aaron Finch took advantage of a controversial LBW decision against New Zealand. Photo: Fox Sports

The Aussie skipper paired with Josh Philippe (43) for an 86-run stand after Matthew Wade fell cheap for the visitors.

Finch recorded his half-century with a stunning switch hit by Ish Sodhi.

The 34-year-old drilled himself out of the spinner shortly after, but with his series of bad blows firmly in the rearview mirror.

With a platform laid out for a decent total, Maxwell got to work.

The big-hit Victorian had only five to nine, but accelerated sharply, clubbing 65 of his next 20 balls.

Maxwell dropped two balls after being hit on the foot, forcing Marcus Stoinis (9 no) and Mitch Marsh (6 no) to play the innings.

Kyle Jamieson’s finals prevented Australia from achieving Sky Stadium’s highest international T20 score, but the Kiwis had to complete the venue’s greatest pursuit of success.

Martin Guptill scored for the home side with 43 points and Devon Conway added 38, but that’s about as good as for the Kiwis.

Ashton Agar played the ball for Australia and finished with the eye-catching numbers of 6-30, while the Kiwis were all out for 144.

The 64-run victory keeps Australia’s hopes in the series alive, with the fourth game being played in Wellington on Friday.

with AAP

