New York high school student dies after the season’s first soccer practice





17-year-old Miguel Lugo was transported to a local hospital, where he later died after Wallkill High School’s initial training in the spring season. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images) A 17-year-old high school student in New York died Monday after a medical emergency after day one of soccer practice. according to the Times Herald Record According to the report, Miguel Lugo had a medical emergency after Wallkill High School, nearly 80 miles north of New York City, held its first soccer practice of the spring season. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. A cause of death has yet to be determined. Heartbreak and tragedy facing our community with the death of senior Miguel Lugo. My deepest condolences to the Miguels family. His kindness and compassion for others were always on display, and his charming smile will be forever missed in our hallways. #wallkillathletics pic.twitter.com/Hf855D0bdo Wallkill Athletics (@WSHS_Panthers) March 2, 2021 A GoFundMe page was set up for Lugo, who was listed as a six-foot 180-pound linebacker. He was a vibrant and healthy boy who lit up every room he entered, his aunt, Angela Morales, wrote on the GoFundMe pageNow his family has been left here to wonder why. Why Miguel? He had a heart of gold and everyone who knew him loved him dearly. We will never know why the Lord took him home so quickly, he clearly needed an angel so he took one of the best. New York state had pushed the fall of last year to spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday was the first day for the Fall II season to start practicing. This is extremely sad, said David Coates, chairman of the New York Section 9 football committee, via the Times Herald-RecordYou hate seeing it happen to anyone, but being so young Miguel had his whole life ahead of him. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Lugo family and the Wallkill community. Just sad, an extremely sad day for section 9 football. More from Yahoo Sports:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos