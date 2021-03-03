Boys hockey: Mayo, Faribault skate to a draw; Century falls on late goals in Mankato East





Faribault goalkeeper Maclain Weasler was in his game, stopping 39 shots when Mayo outwitted the Falcons 40-19 in the game. Mayos Payton Mancuso matched Weaslers’ attempt on the other side of the ice. Mancuso made 18 saves to keep the Spartans in play until Caleb Beavers was able to score the tying run in the third period. The teams played a scoreless first period and Faribault took a 1-0 lead in the second. Mayo defeated Faribault 9-1 in OT, but again couldn’t get the winner past Weasler.

Ethan Norman and Charlie Holtan assisted the Spartans on Beavers’ goal. The Spartans are back in action on Thursday when they play with rival John Marshall at the Rochester Recreation Center at 7:15 PM. MAYO 1, FARIBAULT 1, OT, tie Mayo 0-0-1-01 Faribault 0-1-0-01 Mayo: Caleb Beavers 1 goal; Ethan Norman 1 assist; Charlie Holtan 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Payton Mancuso 18 saves (19 shots). Faribault Goalkeeper : Maclain Weasler 39 saves (40 shots). MANKATO Rochester Century was almost a 3-on-1 outshot in the game here on Tuesday. It fought back twice from backlogs in the second period. But in the end, Mankato East found just enough in his tank to score a few goals from the third period and surpass Century 6-4 in a boys’ hockey game of the Big Nine Conference at the All Seasons Arena. Century trailed 3-1 after one, but Matt Haun, Owen MacDonald and Owen Merges all scored for the Panthers to give them a 4-3 lead. Easts Jake Schreiber scored with 1:04 to go in the second to tie it 4-4 after two, then Layten Liffrig’s power play goal with 3:29 to play held up as the winner of the game. Hayden Guillemette added an empty goal in the final minutes. Conor Cozik was excellent for Century, making 53 saves on 59 shots, while Century was behind 59-20. The Panthers (5-9-0) play Friday at 6:30 pm in St. Paul Johnson. MANKATO EAST 6, CENTURY 4 Century 1-3-04 East 3-1-26 Century: Owen pool 1 goal; Aiden Emerich 1 assist; Isaiah Huber 1 goal; TJ Gibson 1 assist; Aidan Swee 1 assist; Jonah Ottman 1 assist; Matt Haun 1 goal; Eddy Ratzlaff 1 assist; Owen MacDonald 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Conor Cozik 53 saves (59 shots). Mankato East: Zach Lebens 1 goal; Brett Borchardt 1 goal, 3 assists; Hayden Guillemette 1 goal, 2 assists; Jake Schreiber 1 goal, 1 assist; Ian Mueller 1 assist; Layten Liffrig 1 goal, 1 assist; Jake Kanzenbach 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Riley Madsen 16 saves (20 shots).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos