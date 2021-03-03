How BetInvest creates a new level of sports events





Lockdown caused many gamblers to crave new forms of entertainment as major sports leagues came to a halt. And for some, that came in the form of fast sports like table tennis. BetInvest, which focuses on both renewal and modernization, strives to preserve modern sports and explained that now is the perfect time to focus on Fast sports maintenance. BetInvest has 20 years of experience in the gambling and betting industry and is confident that it understands betting operators, their intentions to iincrease player engagement and how they may need to adjust their product portfolio to recoup lost revenue. Led by a team of creative specialists, all well versed in quick calculations of sports and odds, BetInvest emphasized that well-developed products can generate new levels of entertainment – especially at a time when return to fan-filled stadiums is still a long way off . . The quarantine measures we faced highlighted the lack of live sports content, explained Head of B2B at BetInvest Ltd, Stanislav MykhailovThe cancellation of most high-profile sporting events impacted the demand for live sports content. That is why BetInvest turned this situation into a new opportunity to further develop our Quick Sports service and take it to a new level. Services developed by the professional team include table tennis and headis matches. Taking into account the company’s involvement and a constant support from the sports industry, BetInvest noted that other disciplines can be organized and exclusively branded upon request. The Quick Sports service offers streaming, scouting, and data feed delivery services for organized matches – something that BetInvest said will put a fresh spin on traditional sports formats. The solutions provider added that all events of the four sports are held in a COVID-protected environment, with matches every 30 minutes, creating a non-stop stream of entertaining sports content. Stanislav added: Taking into account all the quarantine measures and social distance, it was a new experience to organize and broadcast first matches and secure safe access for scouts. But BetInvest, which invests in experts, technology and R&D, will overcome this challenge in the best possible way. Taking into account that table tennis is not a new game, the decision to include it in the Quick Sports service, the supplier said, was largely due to the sports dynamics, intense and energy, as well as the growth in popularity during the first wave of lockdowns. BetInvest offers adrenaline-filled games with professional players ranked in the top categories by the UTTF, Ukrainian Table Tennis Federation. With 250 games played daily – which equates to approximately 8,000 games per month – BetInvest is confident that its table tennis content solution is the best way to develop and take it to the next level by conquering the major sports betting market. in the world. . Stanislav concluded: BetInvest offers one Fast sports service, as a quick, easy way to get a comprehensive product with lots of customization options. Since BetInvest focuses on content production and customer focus, there can be no doubts about the quality of the content and its necessity. Discuss why the most important factor for BetInvest is to be flexible and adapt the product to the requirements of their specific region, Stanislav underlined: In order not only to survive, but also to take your business to a seemingly new level, only BetInvest solutions are the best choice. In addition to the Quick Sports service, we offer platform solutions, eGames, self-service terminals and more.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos