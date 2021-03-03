Red Wings needs Anthony Mantha to repeat this level more often

Jeff Blashill said something on Tuesday that he has been unable to express after many of his teams 25 games this season.

I was really happy with Anthonys’ game tonight, said Blashill.

According to his coaches, Mantha was one of the few bright spots for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-1 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

The team’s performance was forgettable, particularly a second period where Columbus scored three unanswered goals to drive away.

But Mantha has to play consistently engaged in this way, moving his feet, checking back, not floating. He scored the only goal for Red Wings, on the powerplay at 3:46 PM of the first period, and made the game 1–1.

He was the only one for me who stood out for our team that competed really hard, won battles, played the right way, Blashill said. Wasn’t perfect, nobody was perfect, but I thought he was doing really, really well.

The fact that he got on the score sheet is certainly positive. It enhances playing appropriately. I thought he generally played the way he has to play to be successful. If he keeps playing with that level of battle, they will keep fighting for him.

It goes to show how miserable the Red Wings attack has been this season that Mantha, despite his struggles, is tied for the team leader in goals scored (six). It ended his eight game point drought.

Yet he only gets fewer points per game (0.42) than in any of the previous four seasons.

I think he’s trying to play the right way, Blashill said. Sometimes the points don’t happen, and we clearly haven’t had the same level of production. He dealt with many different linemates. We have failed to create tons of chemistry that way. In the end I would point out that the effort and level of competition tonight was excellent.

Snowballing again

Goals from Riley Nash and Jack Roslovic (power play) 1:50 apart in the second period put Columbus ahead 3-1. The Red Wings did not respond as they needed to. Boone Jenner scored at 5:37 PM to take full control of the Blue Jackets.

It was almost as bad as the third period in Sunday’s 7-2 loss in Chicago, when the Blackhawks outperformed them 5-1.

We need to find a way within this group to stop the snowballing if something goes wrong, Luke Glendening said. It cannot turn into a lot of things that go wrong.

We need to go back to the basics, simplify our game a bit. We had a valuable turnover, lost some battles. Those are things we can correct, and that’s a positive thing we can get out of it.

Blashill was disappointed that his team did not respond better.

We need pushback shifts in those situations and we haven’t, Blashill said. It felt like we should have put in the puck, we tried to make a play and when we should have made a play we just threw the puck away. We have to be much better with the puck.

Remarkable

Patrik Nemeth returned to the line-up after finishing the Sunday game with what Blashill said was a false positive COVID-19 test.

NHL face-off percentage leader Luke Glendening won 20-of-25 draws to improve his season winning percentage to 68.4 percent.

Dylan Larkin (upper body injury) will miss his fourth game in a row in Carolina on Thursday. Blashill said he could return the next game at home against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Evgeny Svechnikov played three games in a row. If he stays in the line-up in Carolina on Thursday, he will play in the NHL for the first time against younger brother Andrei.

Lake: Michael Rasmussen gets another look from Red Wings