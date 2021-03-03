Live Match Stream Cricket Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL T20 Watch Karachi vs Peshawar Stream Live Cricket Online SonyLIV PTV Live Match, Jio





Live match stream Cricket Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 In another exciting battle of the Pakistan Super League 2021, Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Peshawar Zalmi has had an impressive campaign so far, winning three of their four matches. Led by Wahab Riaz, Zalmi enters this league after a stunning victory over Islamabad United. While the likes of Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik have impressed with the bat, Saqib Mahmood is the star with the ball, has picked up ten scalps in the competition so far and is the leading wicket-taker. With Mujeeb ur Rahman also taking his turn, Peshawar Zalmi is well on his way to a top-two finish in PSL 2021. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have shown a glimpse of what they are capable of so far. As their top trio of Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam and Joe Clarke continues to fire on all cylinders, their bowling strike will have to deliver the goods if they want to upset Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming match. Also Read – Live Cricket Streaming New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction – Where to Watch NZ vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Broadcast in India Live streaming cricket PSL 2021 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi When is the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021? The match Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 will be played on Wednesday 3 March. Also Read – KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League T20 Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 at National Stadium 2:30 pm IST Mar 3 Wednesday What are the timing of the match Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021? Also read – Ajinkya Rahane on IPL after Dale Steyn’s comments – ‘It gave us a platform to express’ The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match starts at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 pm IST. Where will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match be played? The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. Which TV channel is broadcasting the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match? The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. Where can you stream Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match live: The live streaming of the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode app. What are the predicted XIs for the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 game? Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood and Aamer Yamin / Danish Aziz. Peshawar Zalmi: Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (C), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mohammad Imran and Umaid Asif. KAR vs PES SQUADS Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad, Zeeshan Malik , Aamer Yamin, Chadwick Walton. Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (C), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara , David Miller, Amad Butt, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran.







