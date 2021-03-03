Josh McMillon describes the role of the fullback, Alabama’s six-year football career

Josh McMillon reaped the fruits of four years of labor in August 2019. He was finally lining up to become a budding inside linebacker for Alabama, and would have the advantage of doing so alongside an established All-SEC talent in Dylan Moses .

Then came the first scrimmage of that preseasonHe launched into a sideline, planted and pulled his knee in. He was able to finish the tackle and walk off the field. He wouldn’t learn that his ACL was 90% ruptured until he woke up from surgery; his fictionalized him what he already knew.

I knew maybe two or three minutes before I got in touch with her because there’s a little drainage tube that runs down from your knee when you tear your ACL to get the swelling and blood out, and I saw it, McMillon said. I was like, oh, that means I ripped it. A normal scope or a meniscus tear, that’s not too bad.

Return after an injury

McMillon recovered and decided to return to Alabama for a sixth season, nothing guaranteed with regard to the playing time he had at the right pace in 2019. The season eventually gave him experience on the other side of the ball and a third national championship.

McMillon relived his six-year UA career with The Tuscaloosa News as he continues to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, where he hopes to have a chance wherever a team will take him on, offensive or defensive, now that he can happily close the book. college career.

I came back for the sixth year to help improve the team and go out well, McMillon said.

The first two national championships for McMillon were in 2015 and 2017, his redshirt year and his second season. During his junior season for red shirts, McMillon was a development prospect, with a total of 19 tackles in three seasons. He calls attention to detail the thing that helped him break the depth chart to the top when he started pre-season in 2019 when the goal of all his hard work was snatched from him.

I’m a big fan of God, but I don’t do more to you than you can bear, McMillon said. I just looked at it, hey, maybe this is your chance to step out, get your body in order and focus more on yourself, school, graduation. I put that same intensity back into my schoolwork, back into my knee rehab.

I knew then that I was tearing it apart and I made up my mind when I had to attack it with a full cup of steam.

He made attacks, fully aware of the experience and development time that Christian Harris and Shane Lee gained in his absence, can make it difficult for him to regain the starting position he previously held. That wasn’t much of a concern: his own knee injuries and Moses knee injuries showed him that everyone on the roster should be ready in an instant, and his focus became making sure he and his teammates were so ready for anything on the way to a national plow. championship possible.

That meant changing the ball for him.

McMillon didn’t play much linebacker in 2020, but became a valuable asset as a fullback in the UA’s goal-line packages after the tight end injured Carl Tucker.

They said I’m the smart guy on the team so I can pick things up faster, McMillon said. We tried it out in Texas A&M week in the field and they said I was a little instinctive about it, then we go to Ole Miss week and I block for Najee Harris on a touchdown. Being an aggressive person as a linebacker, getting a free shot at another linebacker, blocking for Najee Harris, behind the best attacking line, celebrating with the attacking guys on the field: it was different but it was exciting.

What’s next

McMillon said he took advantage of his linebacker experience knowing how linebackers approach blocks and how to counter their moves. It can also work in his favor if he’s trying to make a spot on an NFL squad.

When McMillon played in the Hula Bowl, he said he had spoken to several scouts about possibly playing fullback or tight end. He feels like he improved his skill by looking at himself from the Ole Miss game to some blocks against Arkansas and leading up to the College Football Playoff games.

If that’s its way to the next level, please take it. With three national championships in hand, McMillon is ready to take on his next challenge.

