UMaine senior is one of the best hockey goalkeepers in the country

Ultimate Frisbee isn’t something you often see on a college athlete’s resume.

But it’s one of the many sports that Loryn Porter participated in while in Ontario high school. She also competed in football, cross country and track and field, the latter as a distance runner and then a hurdler.

This diverse sports background was important in her development. This winter, the University of Maine senior has emerged as one of the best hockey goalkeepers in the country.

It all helped me become a better goalkeeper, said Porter, who is one of the eight finalists for the first ever Division I Goaltender of the Year Award for women.

The 5-foot-8 native of North Bay, Ontario, takes the country’s second-best save percentage (.954) and the fifth lowest goals-against average (1.52) in Wednesday’s East Hockey semi-final. 7 p.m. against Providence in Rhode Island.

Fifth-seeded UMaine (8-8-1) shared a December series with No. 3 seed Providence (11-6-1), lost 4-0 and won 2-1.

Porter made 33 saves on Sunday in the Black Bears 3-1 quarter-final victory in Vermont. It was the eleventh time in 17 games that she held an opponent to one goal or less.

Porter gave up just 10 goals in her last eight games and made 236 saves.

She was fantastic. As expected, Vermont coach Jim Plumer said.

Porter was named a second-team All-Hockey East roster as a starter in her first season. She played in 21 games while backing up Carly Jackson for the past three winters.

I am just grateful that I could play. She was trying to make the most of the opportunity we had, she said of COVID-19 challenges. We have fought every game and luckily it has turned out pretty well for me so far.

Looking back, Porter said playing Ultimate Frisbee in high school helped her hand-eye coordination and, like football, showed short bursts of running. Track and cross country were beneficial from a conditioning and fitness standpoint.

A big challenge for UMaine this season is playing every game on the road. The 50 people limit within the United States makes it impossible to host a match at the Alfond Arena in Orono.

I’m so proud of what we’ve done so far with so many games on the way, Porter said.

But we have embraced the Road Warrior mindset. We love the challenge of playing every game on the road, she said. We work hard on and off the ice, so when it’s time to play we like to show off what’s made of it.

Porter said a valuable lesson she learned during her time at UMaine is how to maintain her balance even in the most stressful of situations.

We had a few matches with one goal. And I’ve been prepared for it in recent years, she said.

UMaine is 5-5-1 this season in games decided by one goal.

Loryn has consistently been special, said UMaine head coach Richard Reichenbach. Without the experience of being a starter [previously] has made it more impressive.

She has been able to deliver elite performances no matter who was playing or how offensive they were, he added.

That’s confirmed by three defeats to the Northeastern summit, in which Porter saved 135 times on 142 shots, a 0.951 savings percentage.

She’s a strong athlete, so if she has to save that sheer reaction, she can. It’s a unique combination, Reichenbach said.

The good news for the Black Bears is that Porter plans to take advantage of the NCAA’s 2020-21 general exemption to play another season while pursuing a master’s degree.

I am excited to come back, she said.

Sophomore right wing Ida Kuoppala is UMaines’ other All-Hockey East choice. She scored 10 goals in 15 games and provided five assists.

Providence features three all-league picks in the center Sara Hjalmarsson (5 goals, 12 assists), Lauren DeBlois (4 & 3), a Lewiston defender and goalkeeper Sandra Abstreiter (11-6-1, 2.00 GAA, .925 bailout percentage ).