Sports
UMaine senior is one of the best hockey goalkeepers in the country
Ultimate Frisbee isn’t something you often see on a college athlete’s resume.
But it’s one of the many sports that Loryn Porter participated in while in Ontario high school. She also competed in football, cross country and track and field, the latter as a distance runner and then a hurdler.
This diverse sports background was important in her development. This winter, the University of Maine senior has emerged as one of the best hockey goalkeepers in the country.
It all helped me become a better goalkeeper, said Porter, who is one of the eight finalists for the first ever Division I Goaltender of the Year Award for women.
The 5-foot-8 native of North Bay, Ontario, takes the country’s second-best save percentage (.954) and the fifth lowest goals-against average (1.52) in Wednesday’s East Hockey semi-final. 7 p.m. against Providence in Rhode Island.
Fifth-seeded UMaine (8-8-1) shared a December series with No. 3 seed Providence (11-6-1), lost 4-0 and won 2-1.
Porter made 33 saves on Sunday in the Black Bears 3-1 quarter-final victory in Vermont. It was the eleventh time in 17 games that she held an opponent to one goal or less.
Porter gave up just 10 goals in her last eight games and made 236 saves.
She was fantastic. As expected, Vermont coach Jim Plumer said.
Porter was named a second-team All-Hockey East roster as a starter in her first season. She played in 21 games while backing up Carly Jackson for the past three winters.
I am just grateful that I could play. She was trying to make the most of the opportunity we had, she said of COVID-19 challenges. We have fought every game and luckily it has turned out pretty well for me so far.
Looking back, Porter said playing Ultimate Frisbee in high school helped her hand-eye coordination and, like football, showed short bursts of running. Track and cross country were beneficial from a conditioning and fitness standpoint.
A big challenge for UMaine this season is playing every game on the road. The 50 people limit within the United States makes it impossible to host a match at the Alfond Arena in Orono.
I’m so proud of what we’ve done so far with so many games on the way, Porter said.
But we have embraced the Road Warrior mindset. We love the challenge of playing every game on the road, she said. We work hard on and off the ice, so when it’s time to play we like to show off what’s made of it.
Porter said a valuable lesson she learned during her time at UMaine is how to maintain her balance even in the most stressful of situations.
We had a few matches with one goal. And I’ve been prepared for it in recent years, she said.
UMaine is 5-5-1 this season in games decided by one goal.
Loryn has consistently been special, said UMaine head coach Richard Reichenbach. Without the experience of being a starter [previously] has made it more impressive.
She has been able to deliver elite performances no matter who was playing or how offensive they were, he added.
That’s confirmed by three defeats to the Northeastern summit, in which Porter saved 135 times on 142 shots, a 0.951 savings percentage.
She’s a strong athlete, so if she has to save that sheer reaction, she can. It’s a unique combination, Reichenbach said.
The good news for the Black Bears is that Porter plans to take advantage of the NCAA’s 2020-21 general exemption to play another season while pursuing a master’s degree.
I am excited to come back, she said.
Sophomore right wing Ida Kuoppala is UMaines’ other All-Hockey East choice. She scored 10 goals in 15 games and provided five assists.
Providence features three all-league picks in the center Sara Hjalmarsson (5 goals, 12 assists), Lauren DeBlois (4 & 3), a Lewiston defender and goalkeeper Sandra Abstreiter (11-6-1, 2.00 GAA, .925 bailout percentage ).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]