Syracuse basketball vs. Clemson: What You Need to Know

Syracuse, NY Syracuse closes its irregular season on Wednesday with a home game against Clemson.

In a season full of postponed and canceled matches due to the coronavirus pandemic, this game seems appropriate as it wasn’t on the original schedule.

The Syracuses season finale should have taken place on Monday. The Dutch beat North Carolina 72-70 to keep hope for the NCAA tournament alive.

The Syracuse-Clemson game was taped on the schedule to catch up with a game scheduled for January 12. When that game was postponed, Syracuse traveled to North Carolina instead.

Syracuse had other games this season that were not rescheduled, including home games with Louisville and Florida State and a road game at Wake Forest.

Syracuse (14-8 overall, 8-7 ACC) will attempt to avenge a 78-61 defeat at Clemson on Feb. 6. The Orange is 12-1 in the Carrier Dome this season.

Clemson (15-5, 9-5) is led by Aamir Simms. The 6-9 senior leads the Tigers in scoring (13.6 per game), rebounds (6.2), assists (50) and blocks (14). In the first meeting between the teams, Simms scored 18 points and picked up 11 boards.

The match on Wednesday starts at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC network.

Here are five important things to know about the matchup:

SUs are injured

In the closing minutes of Syracuses’ victory over North Carolina on Monday, Kadary Richmond sat in a chair with an ice pack on his right knee, while Quincy Guerrier stumbled onto the field despite a bruised knee.

Syracuse forward Kadary Richmond gets a pat on the back from assistant coach Adrian Autry during Monday’s game against North Carolina. Dennis Nett | [email protected]

Guerrier and Richmond were both vital to Oranges’ victory. Guerrier had 18 points and six rebounds, while Richmond finished with six points, 10 assists, four steals, and three rebounds.

Guerrier numbers to play against Clemson, but Richmonds status is more questionable. The freshman had six steals, five rebounds and three assists in SUs loss at Clemson a month ago. His size and ability to hit the ball into the lane would be key to the Tigers’ intimidating defenses.

Clemson clenches

The Tigers’ defense was just fierce during the month of February.

Clemson went 5-0 in February, limiting his opponents to an average of 56 points per game. That included the Tigers 78-61 victory over Syracuse on February 6.

The Tigers are second in the ACC in points allowed (61.7), third in field goal defense rate (41.4) and fifth in 3 point defense rate (32.9).

Syracuse must find a way to score against Clemson. Orange is 1-5 if it does not come out on 70 points, including the previous loss against Clemson.

Edwards rise

The turnout of sophomore center Jesse Edwards at the end of the season gave Syracuse a huge boost in Monday’s game. When forward Marek Dolezaj ran into trouble, Edwards came into play and fought with the UNC’s seemingly limitless number of great men.

Edwards still gave away more than 20 pounds, but he used his 7-1 frame to force North Carolina’s great players to shoot at him. He also cleared the boards and picked up a career-high eight rebounds.

Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) to change the position of a North Carolina player in a match between Syracuse and North Carolina at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY March 1, 2021. Dennis Nett | [email protected]

Edwards finished with six points, four steals and one block before dropping out after 24 minutes.

Clemson, who starts 6-9 senior Aamir Simms in the middle and backs him up with 6-10 senior Jonathan Baehre and 6-10 freshman PJ Hall, seems to pose another challenge that Edwards could help meet.

SU must stop

The main topic of any Clemson reconnaissance report will of course focus on the defense of the Tigers. But if Syracuse hopes to reverse the outcome of the February 6 loss against Clemson, the Dutch will have to play a better defense themselves.

Clemson scored 78 points in the win over Syracuse. That’s 13 points above his seasonal average. Clemson has only scored more than 78 points once all season. That was in an 81-70 win over Purdue on November 26.

The Tigers have scored 53% of their field goals against Syracuse, including 10-for-23 (43%) shooting from three-point range.

The Syracuses zone needs to be much more active. The SU players must identify shooters, such as Nick Honor, who hit 5-for-8 out of three in the first game. And the Orange has to close passing lanes, so that Clyde Trapp does not get 11 assists again.

Bounces back

The latest statistics may not indicate it, but Syracuse did a good job on Monday against North Carolina’s massive front line.

Wait. The Tar Heels surpassed the Orange 53-33. How could anyone suggest that Syracuse has done a good job on the shelves?

Well, eight minutes into the game on Monday, the Tar Heels were leading 14-10 and had an incredible 18-3 rebound edge.

In the past 32 minutes, Syracuse has been defeated by just four. That’s a great job against the ACC’s best recovery team.

Can Syracuse replicate those last 32 minutes Wednesday? It must. Clemson defeated Syracuse 42-25 in the team’s first matchup. The Orange does not have to win the returning battle; it just has to keep it close.

