Sports
Youth hockey is seeing record interest among girls
The Menomonie Youth Hockey Association skates under the motto ‘Girls Play Too’. It’s one of the reasons the group has seen a record engagement of female hockey players over the past decade.
“It’s different from a lot of my other sports,” said 10-year-old Kynlee Hintzman, a hockey player with the organization, “and usually I’m with girls. And when I’m with boys, it gives me another chance, and they push me to get better. And I can be really aggressive with them, and it’s really fun. “
In the 2019-2020 season, girls’ participation in Wisconsin Youth Hockey rose 6.2% for a new five-year high, said association president Stacy Hintzman. At the Menomonie Youth Hockey Association, 22% of their players are girls – a record high in Menomonie since girls were first allowed to play the sport in the 1970s.
“We’ve clearly seen good growth there,” she said. “But I think more importantly we see (higher) numbers at the younger youth level … because that’s the future of hockey.”
I’d like to prove that I can because not many girls play hockey, so it’s nice to be one of the girls who do, so it proves that girls can do anything, just like guys.
KYNLEE HINTZMAN
10 year old hockey player
Twenty-nine percent of the association’s Learn to Skate participants are girls, and 46% of the U6 team participants are women, showing the trend of more younger girls competing in hockey than ever before. Hintzman says this could be due to the fact that younger girls look up to older players, who encourage their friends to join in the fun. While attendance has dropped from an average of 130-160 to 146 skaters this year due to the pandemic, Hintzman says the data shows that there are still more girls skating: During the national 2019-2020 season, more than 83,000 women entered the competition. hockey, with Wisconsin in the lead nationally.
In 2022, the MYHA will celebrate the 50th anniversary of encouraging local children to play, learn and compete. “And of course with a lot of focus on sportsmanship,” added Hintzman, “and not just to build great athletes, but people in general.”
Until high school, girls have the option to choose whether to play in girls’ or mixed teams, Hintzman said. This gives them the choice to play against boys or girls. On January 24, the association posted on Facebook about their mini mites and mite girls (ages 8 and under) participating in their first girls game.
“I’d like to prove that I can, because not many girls play hockey,” said 10-year-old Kynlee, “so it’s nice to be one of the girls who do, so it proves that girls do everything. can, just like boys. “
If Kynlee could become president, she says her first mission would be to give dogs to everyone because dogs make people happy. But second? She allowed women to play in the National Hockey League.
As with most sports, Kynlee says it takes a lot of blood, sweat, tears, bruises and hard work to be successful and get to the top, and she attributes her success to challenging herself – and challenging herself even more by the boys.
“When I play with girls, it’s more, don’t push,” she said. “It’s more on the same level. When I play with guys … it pushes me more to get better. “
For more information about the Menomonie Youth Hockey Association, please visit www.menomonieyouthsports.com/myha
