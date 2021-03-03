Commonwealth Games table tennis hopeful gets tips from champion





CRAIG ALLEN is preparing for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the best possible way – by learning from a former champion. The Bromsgrove para table tennis star was recently one of three young athletes hand-picked to participate in a special Zoom mentoring session with Walsall’s 2014 gold judo medalist Nekoda Davis. The 90-minute in-depth session was set up by Entain and SportsAid – who support Allen’s journey financially – and the Birmingham-bound ace in 2022 says it proved to be perfect preparation for a memorable home town Games. Allen, 26, said, “It was really good to be involved. Me and Nekoda are the same age, so I could identify with her a little more. “There was a point where she said we were the same age and had similar experiences, while also explaining how she had prepared for her previous experience with the Commonwealth Games. “I asked at what point she stopped media interaction for the Games – she said two or three weeks earlier, and that helped me focus on the long term. “A Commonwealth Games at home is definitely the ambition. The future of the international competition is still uncertain at the moment, but I practice at home four or five times a week. ” Allen’s career on the table is fueled by Entain – owner of Ladbrokes and Coral – and the SportsAid partnership that helps him access funding for training, travel and equipment. The West Midlands ace has won international medals in Mexico, Romania and Spain in his Class 9 category after honing his craft as a youngster at the Arrow Vale Table Tennis Club. Allen and Davis – also a 2018 World Cup silver medalist – were joined on the call by cyclist Georgia Holt, 20, and taekwondo star Sam Heppenstall-Batty, 19, who are also supported by the innovative partnership of Entain and SportsAid. All three athletes had the opportunity to ask Davis a series of questions and participate in a memorable Q&A on topics such as setbacks, preparation, social media and nutritional advice. Davis, a former Sports-Aid supported athlete competing in the -57 kg category, said: “It was a lot of fun meeting the athletes and I wish them all the best of luck. “I was a SportsAid athlete myself and I feel like SportsAid was the start of my elite professional career. “It was a privilege to be there and I am thrilled to be able to show them all my progress and journey.”







