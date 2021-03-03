Sports
Washington Nationals News: Nationals Get Tentative Approval for DC Games Without Fans; Juan Soto love + more …
Washington Nationals’ request to play games at Nationals Park in 2021 was APPROVED by the director of DC Health, but … with no fans present due to the impact of COVID-19 in the community, as noted in a letter to the senior from the club Vice President of Community Engagement. The section without fans can be watched again in the future. What did Nationals skipper Davey Martinez think of the announcement?
We still have a long way to go, Martinez said.
I hope they come back in the coming weeks, everything goes well, keep the fans safe and get them back in our stands.
It’s no secret, I’ve said it before. We miss our fans. They bring us a lot of energy. I’ve always said they’re the 26th, now the 27th, so we want them in the stands and we want to play for our own fans. It would be nice to get them in and get them there for opening day.
NATS BEAT:
No fans in stands to start:
No fans for now in Nationals Park, DC says – (Washington Times)
“DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has approved Washington Nationals’ request to play in the city in the upcoming 2021 season, but Nationals Park will have no fans for now.”
For those desperate to know if fans will be admitted to Nationals Park on Opening Night, the answer seems to be from the District: you’ll have to wait until at least mid-March for an answer. https://t.co/tmeCAdeRvf
Mark zuckerman (@markzuckerman) March 2, 2021
Davey Martinez Hopes DC’s No Fans Decide Opening Day Changes – (NBC Sports Washington)
Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has co-signed a letter to the team approving their request to play at Nationals Park, but with no fans to begin with.
DC doesn’t allow fans in Nationals Park for now, but approves games – (WaPost)
The District of Columbia has provisionally turned down the Washington Nationals’ request to host limited capacity fans at Nationals Park when the season kicks off in April …
Washington Nationals games can resume without fans for now – (Fox5DC)
“The Washington Nationals have the green light to return to the field this spring, but they won’t be able to have fans for the time being.”
Spring Training 2021: The Cubbing of Washington? – (WTOP)
“As the Washington Nationals renewed their roster over the winter, steps had to be taken to address various job openings in the lineup and rotation.”
OFFICIAL: MLB has decided to delay the start of the Triple-A season by at least four weeks, with players signing up to other locations for April. The Triple-A season is tentatively scheduled to begin on May 4 with the Red Wings home opener on May 18.
* sigh * pic.twitter.com/zI2yusaSAC
Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) March 3, 2021
Other Nats Stories:
Nats’ Scherzer and Soto should make delayed debuts this week – (Washington Times)
Max Scherzer and Juan Soto should make their delayed Grapefruit League debuts for the Washington Nationals this week.
Notes: Rotation battle, upcoming debuts – (MLB.com)
“The Nationals’ fifth starter role is vacant, but that’s not the only place up for grabs this spring.”
Scherzer, Soto ready; Kieboom had LASIK; no fans in DC yet – (MASN)
“Max Scherzer and Juan Soto appear to be well after minor injuries and are expected to debut their spring training game in the coming days.”
NATIONAL (S) BEAT:
Alternate sites are returning and the AAA season, which was scheduled to start on April 6, will be delayed for at least a month, sources tell ESPN.
News from ESPN on the reason for the delay, waiting for vaccines, and how this alternate site will differ from 2020: https://t.co/zRRT6mn7Nz
Jeff passan (@jeffpassan) March 2, 2021
NL EAST UPDATES:
‘I’m Coming For It’: Freeman Has Eyes On WS – (MLB.com)
“As he summed up his eventful and satisfying off-season, Freddie Freeman shared an exchange he shared with part-time battle consultant Chipper Jones …”
Limited fans allowed at Citizens Bank Park – (MLB.com)
“The Phillies got the news they needed on Tuesday. They will have fans at Citizens Bank Park in 2021. “
Here’s what #Natshitting coach Kevin Long said about it #Nationals3B Carter Kieboom enters the camp with confidence and sees the ball better after a LASIK surgery (which no one, including Carter or manager Davey Martinez, previously mentioned, Long said at least today afaik): pic.twitter.com/N8Jbi27xvw
@ @ @ @ @ March 2, 2021
Yoenis Cespedes showcase leaves MLB teams as enticing as ever – (NY Post)
“Certainly, Cespedes has played a total of 46 games since 2018 thanks to the glaring injuries (you remember the boar?) And a controversial opt-out from last year’s COVID shortened campaign.”
Zealous Lpez Develops Breaking Ball – (MLB.com)
“During the early stages of Spring Training, Pablo Lpez announced that his goal for the 2021 season was to throw more than 200 innings.”
Anderson well advanced; Muller Explosive – (MLB.com)
There is reason for the Braves to be excited about Anderson, who posted a 1.95 ERA over six regular-season starts and then did not allow a run through the first 17 2/3 innings of his postseason career.
