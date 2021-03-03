Indian cricket and the eternal pitch debate | Cricket News

THE PITCH DEBATE – WHAT IS A GOOD SURFACE?

NEW DELHI: Improvement is a continuous, never-ending process. Constructive criticism can lead to new paths, but destructive criticism can have a very negative impact.The same goes for opinions about cricket pitches in a high-profile Test series.When India was recently eliminated for their lowest Test innings total of 36 in Australia, no one blamed the pitch for having demons in it. Virat Kohli & Co had hit decently in the first innings, so their fall in the second was a mixture of self-destruction and the talent that the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins possess.

Shortly after India’s embarrassing loss in that pink-ball Test in Adelaide, former England captain Michael tweeted: “You said … India will be hammered into the Test Series … #AUSvIND # 4-0.”

I told you … India will be hammered into the test series … #AUSvIND # 4-0 – Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 1608367121000

Not a word about the field, and rightly so. What would a batsman expect but pace and bounce when playing Down Under. Vaughan at least urged India, and the Englishman eventually had to eat his words. India won the series of four tests 2-1.

Two months later England came to India and won the first test in Chennai. A few days later they lost the second test on a different field in the same location and criticism started.

“If England win this week after losing the toss on this beach … it will be a remarkable win … #INDvENG”, Vaughan tweeted during the second test.

If England wins this week after losing the toss on this beach … it will be a remarkable win … #INDvENG – Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 1613196528000

Isn’t that a complete disregard for conditions in another part of the world? Do you expect an England-esque swing or an Australia-esque bounce in dry Indian conditions? And did India complain after crashing to 36 in Adelaide or to 42 in the Lord’s Test of the 1974 tour?

As the pitch debate rages on, those who have so far defended the pitches on offer have pointed out that the format is not called “ Test ” cricket for nothing.

How a cricket pitch is prepared

“The great thing about this game is the challenging conditions and the adaptation to them,” former Indian all-rounder and ex-Karnataka coach Vijay Bharadwaj said during a conversation with Timesofindia.com.

The Chennai circuit was undoubtedly difficult to beat, and the one used for the third daytime and nighttime test in Motera was even more challenging. England lost within two days. While there is always room for constructive criticism, no one should completely ignore the various challenges and conditions that teams face while traveling.

However, most Indian fans feel that the nature of the field for Test Four against England should be different from that for Test Three. The fact that the third Test is finished in two days is perhaps the biggest motivating factor here. No one really wants to see a test game finish in two days, no matter which side of the pitch debate they are on. So it is normal for fans to feel that a different field could provide a different kind of match. One that will really ‘test’ both teams equally.

Joe Root scored a double hundred in the first test, his 100th, in Chennai. You need such class acts to pass the Test level which presents several challenges, the pitch of which is one.

And that opens up a bigger discussion. Just as foreign batsmen must regularly turn and get used to the spinning courts of the subcontinent to come to a country like India and dominate, so subcontinental batsmen must be trained to play on faster, tight-fitting fields.

Joe Root inspects the field during a practice session prior to the fourth test. (AFP photo)

ARE YOUNGER SUBCONTINENTAL BATSM FRIENDLY TO JUMP DUE TO LACK OF EXPERIENCE IN SUCH SITES?

How big is the role of fear when a cricket team travels abroad? When the Australians, English or Proteas come to India, they may fear the miraculous turn the fields here have to offer. Likewise, inexperienced Indian batsmen can be hesitant as they compete against fast bowlers in seam-friendly conditions in countries like England, Australia and South Africa.

Bharadwaj feels that the fear factor on a bouncy castle also exists for foreign batsmen.

The fear is there for even English batsmen, South African batsmen, New Zealand batsmen. People who grew up in those kinds of circumstances also struggle (against short things) because at the end of the day people get hurt. No exceptions, but the Indians are in a way not as lucky as their counterparts, because they don’t often counteract these kinds of conditions, so they are actually not prepared. ”

Someone like Virat Kohli scored 400 in Australia [2018-19] or a [Sachin] Tendulkar or one [Rahul] Dravid, it should be appreciated because we grew up on slow wickets, ”Bharadwaj added. But for that you need time to acclimatize. You cannot immediately expect to score points. It is not easy.”

THE TREND IS CHANGING

Over the years, Indian batsmen have become better and better players of the pull and hookshots. They bend over and leave balls behind better. That’s a cumulative by-product of multiple factors, such as the nature of changing the pitches in some locations, facing better quality fast bowling in the nets and in domestic leagues, exposure to some of the best fast bowlers in the world through the IPL, quality A tours through countries where pitches are generally much faster, etc.

The way Shubman Gill recently played in his debut Test series in Australia was a textbook example of how the new generation of Indian batsmen, even those who are absolutely inexperienced at the highest level, are not intimidated in foreign circumstances and actually do very well there. can do. even at the start of their career.

“It’s easy to criticize the Indian team, but at the end of the day we say that people are not afraid of short deliveries, but they are afraid. You have to protect yourself because you can get injured or break; but At the end of the day when you have to score runs, you can’t lose your wicket, the pressure is always there. So all in all will leave the batsmen in tatters. How do you do that is only by gaining experience. is everything. ”Bharadwaj further told TimesofIndia.com.

THE ROLE CURATORS PLAY & HOW IT HAS CHANGED THE YEARS

Each country has its own unique brand of pitches. Soil composition, weather, etc. play a major role in this. However, there is always room for improvement, taking into account the bigger picture of preparing sports fields.

Veteran pitch curator Daljit Singh, an authority on cricket pitches in India, previously spoke to TimesofIndia.com about how to improve pit standards. And that starts at the domestic level.

“Previously there were seminars and courses for the curators and ground crew; they discussed things for a season. I remember there was always a workshop in the first week of June and one in September for the season,” said the former BCCI. The chairman of the Grounds and Pitches committee told TimesofIndia.com.

India’s bowling coach, Bharat Arun (C), watches as the groundsmen work on the field. (Getty Images)

78-year-old Singh, a former first-class cricketer, retired in 2019 after 22 years of service. He says improvement starts from the bottom up and that is why the fields used for domestic first-class matches should be looked at.

“The BCCI needs to pay attention to domestic cricket, prepare results-oriented pitches … I think the BCCI hasn’t paid much attention,” Singh said.

Earlier, two months before the start of the season, the pitch committee chairman posted people to travel within their zone. They inspected the condition of the ground and the field to see how many fields were ready for the Ranji Trophy. not much to play on the courts, to protect them, how much grass to mow. All this was done for the season. ”

Singh added that neutral pitch receivers is another option, which he had used during his tenure with the BCCI.

“We have brought neutral curators – that the Punjab pitch will be made by the Himachal Pradesh curator, Himachal Wicket will be prepared by the Haryana curator and so on. But now everything is in the cold store. Singh continues. told Timesofindia.com.

CAN SOME PITCHES IN THE HOUSEHOLD CRICKET BE CHANGED INTO FASTER, BOUNCIER PITCHES?

Bharadwaj views improvement from a player’s perspective, especially a batsman who has to adapt to the pace and bounce of the court.

One constant criticism that Indian batsmen have faced over the years is that they cannot play freely on bouncy, seam-shaped tracks. So could the nature of some of the fields used for India’s domestic season be changed to allow players to play on faster courts? Bharadwaj believes that this is not the solution to raise a generation of players capable of dealing with faster foreign conditions.

“No, I don’t believe in that. It can’t be. India is such a diverse country, with about 30 teams. It’s not easy. You can’t get the conditions here. The places also depend on the weather, the soil. , etc. You can try and replicate [overseas conditions] but that’s not going to be the solution, ”said the former all-rounder whose career was cut short after eye surgery went wrong. He played three tests and ten ODIs for India.

“The Australians will not prepare wickets like Wankhede, Chennai, Bangalore, etc. They will send players here to learn, spend some time, and then they will be used to both types of wickets. Then they will be able to travel wherever they travel. acclimate, ”he opined.

So it is better to get first-hand experience, such as how Cheteshwar Pujara traveled through provinces, how [Ravichandran] Ashwin went and bowed for hours, like how [Anil] Kumble and [Javagal] Srinath did. ”

For Bharadwaj, the approach to this for all test-playing countries should be a mandatory “wear time” for players before participating in top cricket.

“Two years of gestation is a must. Under no circumstances can you replicate the surroundings and the fields,” said 45-year-old Bharadwaj, who now provides cricket commentary in Kannada.

Singh, meanwhile, gave the discussion an endnote explaining how more attention could be paid to the nature of the pitches being prepared. He also had some advice for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

“It takes commitment, time, fairness, guidelines ….. You have to look at the big picture. Post neutral curators. Only four day cricket will save you. Play quality tracks …. A Test cricketer is our [BCCI] president. It shouldn’t be difficult. ”