Auburn football and UCF will provide QB Tayven Jackson’s class of 2022





It looks like Auburn Football is looking to bring two quarterback recruits into the class of 2022 with the expanded offering to Indiana-born Tayven Jackson. With 29 offers already on the table, Jackson is in high demand, and for good reason. The four-star prospect got 1,756 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall, propelling his high school team to the Class 6A state championship. according to the Daily JournalHe would join Holden Geriner in the QB section of the 2022 class. Interestingly, Jackson tweeted just hours after he tweeted about his offer from Gus Malzahn at UCF about his Auburn Football offer. Could the Auburn-UCF recruiting rivalry heat up again in this class of ’22 QB? Tayven Jackson marks the first quarterback bid Gus Malzahn made according to UCF Brandon Helwig on Twitter #AGTG Very grateful to have received an offer from Auburn University !! Special thanks to @CoachMikeBobo pic.twitter.com/El5BpdrsfX – Tayven Jackson (@ Tayvenjacksonn2) March 2, 2021 #AGTG Very grateful to have received an offer from the University of Central Florida ⚫️ !! Special thanks to @CoachGusMalzahn @GJKinne pic.twitter.com/j2BUInJVi4 – Tayven Jackson (@ Tayvenjacksonn2) March 1, 2021 Eleven Warriors spoke to one of Jackson’s high school teammates, defensive lineman Caden Curry, telling the publication that the team nicknamed Jackson “ Miniature Mahomes ” and described his top athletic performance: “One thing is that he has athletic ability. It’s crazy how much he can do with the ball. He can run with it. He can pass it on. He just has to build into his body and get stronger, and he’s going to be a really good quarterback. “ “He’s just quick with the ball, he can get out of the pocket, he can play with the running back and also throw the ball 50 yards to someone if needed. He has an arm around him. For the past two years we have been a run-dominant team. But now that he’s quarterback, we can open it up a little bit more. But we are still primarily a running team. We’ll see what he can do this year to open it up a bit more and get some passes for him. “ After a few years of quarterbacks who weren’t exactly outstanding, it looks like Bryan Harsin and co. want to change the national story of the football brand Auburn.







