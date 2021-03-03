As football’s VAR battle continues, tennis is celebrating 15 years of Hawk-Eye’s electronic line calling system

Video technology in sports remains a hot topic – especially in the football world where VAR (video assistant referee) frustrates many a fan – but tennis has successfully leveraged Hawk-Eye’s electronic line calling system and player challenges for nearly 15 years.

In the history of tennis, there have always been bad calls from line judges and bad overrules from chair umpires. It was considered an essential part of the game and many even believed that it “added” to the spectacle.

Think John McEnroe and his “You Can’t Be Serious” rant or other players going to the referee for an alleged bad decision. It certainly added a bit of excitement.

However, from the 1990s onwards, players and officials generally began to accept that it was time to embrace technology and that television stations adopted Hawk-Eye in the early 2000s.

However, it wasn’t until the US Open in 2004 that officials finally saw the light when Serena Williams was on the receiving end of some bad calls during her quarterfinal against Jennifer Capriati.

Williams lost the game, but the calls were so bad that officials from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) called her after the game to apologize.

But Serena’s tournament was over, as was the chair umpire’s, as she didn’t play for the rest of the campaign.

“It’s a shame, and as we told Serena, these are not the conditions under which we would like to see Serena bow out of the US Open,” Jim Curley, the tournament director, told the New York Times before adding. to video technology: “I think we are moving in that direction.”

After extensive testing, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) gave its approval in late 2005 and tennis took a step into a brave new world.

On March 6, 2006, the US Tennis Association and the ATP and WTA Tours ratified the system for use in North America, with the NASDAQ-100 Open becoming the first tournament to use it.

American Jamea Jackson was the first player to use Hawk-Eye technology when she challenged a line call against Ashley Harkleroad at the Florida event.

Although she lost her challenge because the first call was correct, Jackson said afterwards, “I loved it, I loved it. It takes a lot of pressure. “

However, someone like Roger Federer wasn’t a fan of the system when it was introduced, saying, “What’s happening is madness. A pure waste of money. “

Rafael Nadal also thought that “I think the Hawk Eye has flaws sometimes”.

About a year later, Federer was asked again and said, “I still don’t trust it 100 percent, I probably never will.”

The Swiss icon has created countless ridiculous challenges, but he was far from the only one.

Over the years, however, the system has improved and players are now more comfortable with it.

After a game at Wimbledon in 2015, Andy Murray explained why he was a huge fan of the system.

“I love Hawk-Eye,” he said. “I’ve been playing under Hawk-Eye for 10 years now and of course I can’t remember all the things that went for me and against me. But that was a very important one today.

“What’s good on the grass in some ways is that when the ball hits the line, it actually stops and checks the ball.”

According to Hawk-Eye Innovations, “the ITF approved Electronic line call service takes the guesswork out of close calls by using the most advanced millimeter-accurate ball tracking cameras to identify if a ball has bounced inside us.

“In addition, Hawk-Eyes SMART Replay technology can deliver instant video replays to help officials make decisions about foot fouls or line calls on clay courts.”

The rules:

– Each player is given three challenges per set

– If the player is right with a challenge, he / she keeps the challenge

– If the player gets a challenge incorrectly, he / she loses the challenges

– Players are given an extra challenge during a tiebreak

– If the deciding set does not have a tie-breaker, players may face three failed challenges every 12 games

– Challenges cannot be transferred to a new set

There is always room for improvement and upgrades from Hawk-Eye Innovations and in the tennis world and the 2021 Australian Open was the first Grand Slam to use Hawk-Eye Live for all matches instead of linesmen because of Covid-19.

However, some hope that line judges will return once things get back to normal, but no one is quite sure what is considered normal today.

