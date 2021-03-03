Childhood friends from Salem have kids on the same junior hockey team | News, sports, jobs





BOSTON – A few graduates of Salem High School who grew up as neighbors have sons who play on the same junior hockey team in Boston. Lance Miller, class of 1990, and Carrie Juliano, class of 1989, met at ages 4 and 5 as neighbors and friends in Salem. Mller then moved to Columbus and attended Ohio State University. He became a pharmacist and married Christine Vrable. Their son Trey Miller played as the goalkeeper for the Columbus Blue Jackets U18. Juliano moved to Pittsburgh and became a nurse. She married Dom Parente and they have a son named Brandon Parente who played the wing for the Pittsburgh Penguins 18U team. In July, both boys were recruited to play for the National Collegiate Development Conference of the United States Premier Hockey League with the South Shore Kings in Boston. The 13-team league is tuition-free and aims to place players with higher tier college programs or junior leagues. Trey Miller has played six games this season and has a 1-2 record. He has 111 saves and has allowed 3.94 goals per game in 244 minutes. Brandon Parente has played nine games and has two assists on the right wing. The boys are grandsons of local residents Ron and Debbie Miller and Rich and Gayle Juliano. Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







