Sports
New club table tennis team prepares for peer play after COVID-19
The Gamecock Table Tennis Club team is on campus in its first year and it is making rapid progress in both size and skill, despite being born in what was considered an unprecedented time.
It was established for members to get together and have fun while getting better at the sport in which they have a shared interest.
The approximately 40 members practice and compete every Monday at Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center on the first floor. COVID-19 restrictions are all the club knows about, but when they are lifted it plans to go out and test its skills against other schools.
Following the social distance guidelines, members have been able to focus solely on playing singles, but this has given them the opportunity to make the most of the difficult circumstances.
We couldn’t play doubles during the first semester, so they were really just singles, said Gus Mounts, second-year middle school student.
Club president and founder Andrew Nguyen, a sophomore pharmaceutical science student, said table tennis in college has both competitive and non-competitive sides.
The competitive side is under the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association, where the college’s top table tennis teams compete against each other in highly competitive matches.
The non-competitive side is where the South Carolina table tennis club is now more involved. The training that members are currently taking is to prepare them when wider travel for competitions is allowed.
According to Nguyen, Clemson and UGA are the club’s biggest rivals.
“I bet a lot of Clemsons players, they are solid competition,” said Nguyen.
Nguyen said he hopes to take the South Carolina program to that level, but since it’s in its first year, the club is focusing on building itself up right now.
According to Kyle Furfaro, a freshman statistics student, the team is full of healthy competition in which everyone gets better by playing against each other.
Mounts said the level of player competitiveness within the Gamecock club is broad spectrum.
You know, I beat Gus a few times, and that was, that had to be the highlight there, because that doesn’t happen very often, Furfaro said.
He also said the club has monthly tournaments so that everyone who participates has a chance to compete against other members.
This club is for the people who want to play every day as well as those who want to have a fun Monday night workout every week. There’s even a group chat for the team, where people consistently ask to play outside of practice, Mounts said.
Nguyen said no prior experience is required to join table tennis at the club, as it is open to anyone who wants to join.
I think I met one person here who is playing legitimately, Nguyen said.
For students who want to join Club Table Tennis, it will post updates on Instagram (@gamecock tablet tennis clubYou can find it every Monday at 7 p.m. on the first floor in the Strom Thurmond Fitness and Wellness Center.
