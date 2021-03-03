Sports
2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds: Surprising PGA Choices, Predictions From A Model That Named Six Wave Majors
International golfers have topped the standings at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the past five years, and Tyrrell Hatton will compete in the event this week as the defending champion. The Englishman finished at the top of the standings last year, despite shooting a 74 on the last lap. Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland, who won this event in 2018, will participate in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational as the odds-on favorite. McIlroy will start 9-1 in William Hill Sportsbook’s 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds.
Bryson DeChambeau has the lowest odds for an American, with 12-1 on the PGA odds board. Hatton, meanwhile, is listed on 16-1 to repeat. The game starts on Thursday, March 4 from Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Before you capture your 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational pick or compete in PGA DFS tournaments on sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel, make sure you view the latest wave predictions and projected rankings from the advanced computer model on SportsLine
SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour last June. In fact, it’s up nearly $ 11,000 on the best bets since the restart, tournament after tournament.
Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure took Daniel Berger’s win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also Viktor Hovland’s all around win (+2500) in his best bets at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of the many big phone calls he has made in recent months.
After taking Sergio Garcia (+5500) to first place in the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished again with over $ 6,200 on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure’s best bet was that Garcia won outright.
He also finished profitably at the US Open, taking two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors heading into the weekend. Anyone who followed hergolf guitar pickshas seen enormous returns.
With the Arnold Palmer Invitational field locked in 2021, SportsLine has simulated the event 10,000 times and the results have been surprising. Now go to SportsLine to see the projected scoreboard
Arnold Palmer Invitational’s best predictions for 2021 from the model
A huge shock the model asks for at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021: Jordan Spieth, who has won 11 times on the PGA Tour and is one of the top favorites in Vegas, stumbles and doesn’t even make the top 10. Spieth makes his Bay Hill debut, and comes from a scorching wave that saw him compete in three consecutive events on Sunday.
Spieth led the Waste Management Phoenix Open late, until he finished fourth at TPC Scottsdale on Sunday 72. The following week in the Monterey Peninsula, Spieth was again about the lead before finishing third on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And two consecutive 68s to open the Genesis Invitational had Spieth in contention for a third straight week before finishing 15th in Riviera. But Spieth’s unfamiliarity with Bay Hill could prove costly, and there are far better values in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021 field.
Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run for the title. He has a much better chance of winning everything than his odds suggest, so he’s one of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks you should have.
Reed enters this week’s event with confidence. That’s because the 30-year-old American has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five starts, including a win at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.
Reed has been able to achieve those positive results, largely thanks to his sensational putting stroke. In fact, Reed comes first in this week’s event on the PGA Tour in total pits (57.9), average (1,644), and overall put average (1,528). He is also second on the tour in strokes achieved: putting (1,217) and one-putt percentage (46.58). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong pick this week in the Arnold Palmer Invitational bets in 2021.
How to Make 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational Picks
The model also targets five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher to make a strong run on the title, including a monster long shot. Anyone who supports these underdogs can hit it big. You can only see them here
So who will win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021? And which long shots amaze the golf world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the anticipated 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard, all from the model that nailed six golf majors and rose nearly $ 11,000 since the reboot, And invent.
2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds (via William Hill)
Rory McIlroy 9-1
Bryson DeChambeau 12-1
Viktor Hovland 12-1
Tyrrell Hatton 16-1
Patrick Reed 20-1
Sungjae Im 22-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1
Jordan Spieth 28-1
Paul Casey 28-1
Hideki Matsuyama 28-1
Louis Oosthuizen 35-1
Jason Day 35-1
Francesco Molinari 35-1
Billy Horschel 40-1
Tommy Fleetwood 40-1
Marc Leishman 40-1
Sam Burns 45-1
Harris English 45-1
Will Zalatoris 45-1
Max Homa 50-1
Jason Kokrak 50-1
Cameron Tringale 60-1
Kevin After 60-1
Justin Rose 60-1
Burn Grace 66-1
Rickie Fowler 66-1
Kevin Kisner 70-1
Cameron Davis 70-1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-1
Adam Hadwin 80-1
Robert Macintyre 80-1
Victor Perez 80-1
Talor Gooch 90-1
Lanto Griffin 90-1
Shane Lowry 100-1
Maverick McNealy 100-1
Chris Kirk 100-1
JT Post at 100-1
Matt Jones 100-1
Matt Wallace 100-1
Henrik Stenson 100-1
Ian Poulter 100-1
Charley Hoffman 100-1
Lee Westwood 100-1
Si-Woo Kim 100-1
