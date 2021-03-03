2008 U-19 Cricket World Cup Team Where are they now?

Undoubtedly, the U-19 Cricket World Cups are an event that has always dominated India. They are the most successful team in the tournament with a total of four titles and two finalists.

These age-group World Cups have turned these youngsters into night stars in the country time and again. While some are successful at higher levels as well, others falter badly during the transition period. Here we take a look at the players who became famous overnight after finishing the 2008 U-19 World Cup and where they are today.

Virat Kohli

Certainly the most famous player of the World Cup winning team, Virat Kohli was the captain of the team. The now 32 year old had a seamless transition from the age group level to the senior level and is currently the skipper of India in all sizes. Once hated by many for his rash attitude on the field, Kohli has become one of the best cricketers of the modern age.

Ravindra Jadeja

The team’s vice-captain, Ravindra Jadeja, had put on a great show at the World Cup with a total of 10 wickets at an average of just over 13. After a successful campaign at the World Cup, Jadeja flourished for Rajasthan Royals in the very first edition from IPL. His presence on the team was such that his skipper at the Royals, Shane Warne, nicknamed him The Rockstar. Jadeja has since established herself as a vital cog for India across all three formats of the game.

Ajitesh Argal

Ajitesh Argal, the man’s man in the World Cup final, is a forgotten man in Indian cricket. A handy pace bowling all-rounder, Argal produced astonishing numbers of 2 for 7 in five overs in the final against South Africa. Although he rose to fame overnight, Argal played just 19 games for Baroda in the following nine years. He currently works as a tax advisor and represents them in the BCCI Corporate Trophy.

Napoleon Einstein

Napoleon Einstein, a right-handed batsman from Chennai, was mainly in the news for his unique name. He only played one game during India’s successful run at the World Cup and was picked by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Named after Albert Einstein, he was last included in a Syed Mustaq Ali match for Tamil Nadu in 2014.

Shreevats Goswami

Shreevats Goswami doubled as wicket-keeper and opening batsman and had a prolific World Cup with over 150 points with the bat. As one of the first players of the squad to earn an IPL contract, Goswami failed to make regular starts in the cash-rich league. He even found it difficult to break into the Bengal squad as a wicket-keeper, due to the presence of Wriddhiman Saha. Although a national appeal seems to be hard to find, Goswami continues to toil hard in the household circuit.

Perry Goyal

Perry Goyal was India’s second-choice wicket-keeper at the World Cup. He also did not play a single match at the World Cup, nor did he ever play the IPL or senior level domestic cricket. Goyal is currently a director of a real estate group in Patiala.

Iqbal Abdulla

Iqbal Abdulla, skipper Kohli’s go to bowler in the tournament, formed a powerful spinning pair with Ravindra Jadeja. He matched Jadeja with his clever bowling and took 10 wickets against an average of 13 during the World Cup campaign. The left arm spinner was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and even won the Rising Player of the Season in 2011. He even practiced his trade for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. On the domestic front, Abdulla represented Mumbai before moving to Kerala and then returning home to Mumbai. Even though he’s gotten some decent gigs late, a national call-up seems to be out of sight for the 31-year-old.

Kohli Collection

The other Kohli on the World Cup-winning team, Taruwar, played as the opening batsman. He recorded three consecutive half centuries in the first three games of the tournament, scoring a total of 218 runs and was picked by Rajasthan Royals for the first edition of IPL. But Form soon dropped him and he last played an IPL game in 2009 for the then Kings XI Punjab. He came into the spotlight again with a stunning triple century for Punjab in Ranji Trophy 2013-14, but failed to back it up with consistent performances. Kohli didn’t even get into the state and switched to Mizoram after the Ranji Trophy expansion, becoming only the fifth player to score multiple triple hundreds in the history of the tournament. With a national call out nowhere near, Taruwar Kohli continues to toil in the household circuit.

Siddharth kaul

Siddharth Kaul, Indias’ best tempo bowler, went to the World Cup and finished the tournament with 10 wickets in just five games. Kaul came into the spotlight after defending 19 runs in the World Cup final to propel India to the trophy. The right arm pacemaker has had some consistent performances for Punjab in the household circuit ever since. After failing to impress for the then Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2013 and 2014, he was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the year 2016. Although he sat on the bench all season, Kaul impressed the staff in the back room and he became the teams going through the bowler. in 2017 scalping 16 wickets in 10 matches. He went one further the following season, taking 21 wickets to become the joint highest wicket-taker for his side. These performances took him to the Indian side and he played 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, without much success.

Abhinav Mukund

Abhinav Mukund, one of the only three players of this squad who has played Test Cricket, did not play a single game at the World Cup. But some very consistent performances in domestic cricket after the World Cup meant that Mukund made his Test debut against the West Indies in the year 2011. The left-handed batsman did not take his chances and was soon dropped from the team. He made a brief comeback to the Indian set-up in the long home season of 2016-2017, but was unable to cement his spot. Despite being ignored by selectors during his prime, Mukund continues to run in the household circuit. He now also acts as a commentator for Star Sports Tamil.

Pradeep Sangwan

A well-built left arm pacer who could hit the long handle, Pradeep Sangwan was the only bowler in India to pick up a five wicket pull in the World Cup. His talent was such that the Delhi-based franchise favored him over Virat Kohli during the design of the inaugural IPL. However, Sangwan failed to deliver consistent performances for both his IPL teams and his national team. In 2013 he was banned for doping for 15 months by BCCI. Although he came back as a much improved player at the end of the spell, people seemed to have forgotten about him. Frequent injuries didn’t help him either, but Sangwan continues to toil in the household circuit.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey, a right-handed batsman from Karnataka, had a terrible campaign during the U-19 World Cup. This was soon left behind when he became the first Indian to record an IPL century while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the year 2009. Since then it has been a bumpy ride for Pandey as he competed in the IPL, domestic cricket and also for India A. This consistent performance keeps Pandey on the fringes of the Indian team without fully consolidating his place.

Duvvarapu Siva Kumar

Duvvarapu Siva Kumar, a mediocre pacer with the right arm that could strike, did not play a single game during India’s successful World Cup campaign. However, he was immediately picked up by his state side, Andhra Pradesh, and has since played a total of 42 games for them. He has a first-class century to his name with a total of 133 wickets. He was last recorded playing first-class cricket in 2018 by Espncricinfo.

Tanmay Srivastava

Tanmay Srivastava, the most successful batsman in the entire U-19 World Cup, closed the tournament with a total of 262 runs averaging 52. Generally considered the one to take care of, lack of consistency meant Srivastava from the public eye drifted. earlier than expected. The left-handed retired from all forms of cricket in October last year at the age of 30.

Saurabh Tiwary

Another dashing left-handed batsman, Saurabh Tiwary is a self-proclaimed MS Dhoni fan. Hailing from the same state as the former Indian captain, Tiwary registered in the U-19 World Cup for two half centuries. He was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for the IPL and soon established himself as one of their key figures. He made his international debut shortly afterwards in 2010, playing a total of 3 ODIs without anything worth mentioning. Since then, the odds have been limited for Tiwary, but he continues to deliver consistent performances for Jharkhand and whatever IPL team he plays for.