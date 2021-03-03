Sports
Oklahoma Football Recruiting: Softball Rises to No. 1, Football Gets a 2022 Commitment
Happy Tuesday, friends and fans!
The Oklahoma Sooners have received a verbal commitment from the 2022 three-star OC Demetrius HunterThe Orange, Texas product is currently rated as the # 1 center in the class and has committed to OU on offerings from State of Arizona Oklahoma State Texas A&M and others.
At 63, 290, Hunter is an outright charge as the cornerstone of the West Orange-Stark Highs offensive line. His nickname Pancake fits in more ways than one, as he not only enjoys squashing D-linemen into the turf, he’s exceptional at it too. Just check out his junior season highlights tape and see for yourself.
Demetrius Hunter Highlights
Hunter becomes the seventh commit in Oklahomas 2022 recruitment classAccording to 247 Sports Composite team rankings, the Sooners currently have class No. 5 of the nations.
Now on today’s Hot Links! Faster Softball Rises to the Top, Sherri Coales Hoops Squad Streaking, Big Kat Following Gus to Orlando and More!
- On Tuesday, Oklahoma Softball (12-0) checked in at No. 1 after receiving 27 of 32 first place votes in this week’s USA Today / NFCA Coaches Poll. It is the first time since May 2019 that Patty Gassos Sooners has taken first place. Congratulations, ladies! It is well deserved. Boomer!
- With a jumping ball expected to start later this month, which position groups could have the greatest competitionKennedy Brooks is back in the fold, so the battle to run back should be fascinating to watch. The athletic Jason Kersey has more, and as a reminder, you must have a subscription to enjoy this article in its entirety.
- This week, former OU gymnasts Vitaliy Guimaraes, Genki Suzuki, Yul Moldauer and current Sooner Allan Bower qualified for the US Men’s TeamCongratulations, guys! SI Sooners John Hoover has more.
- How does WR Charleston Rambo fit into the Miami hurricanes violation? State of the U has recently been taken a closer look at the former Oklahoma
- Monday defeated the women’s basketball team of the OU (11-10) Texas Tech, 88-79 to expand his winning streak to three games and climb above .500 for the first time this season. Subsequently, the Sooners will host TCU on Thursday March 4.
- 2022 four-star athlete Ish Harris from Pilot Point, Texas recently announced its top six, and Oklahoma made it alongside the cut Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Utah
- Finally Big Kat Bryant has made his transfer decision. The former Auburn Tigers DE will pursue his collegiate career at the UCF KnightsInterestingly, he will also continue to play for head coach Gus Malzahn, who was recently fired from Auburn before being hired to replace Josh Heupels in Central Florida.
- The Brooklyn nets James Harden wrote NBA history during Monday’s 124-113 win over the San Antonio tracesThe Beard became the first player to score 30 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds in one game without flipping the ball once. Sometimes it’s just your night.
- The Atlanta Hawks to have fired head coach Lloyd Pierce after two and a half seasons. During his time there, Pierces’ teams set a combined record of 63-120. Assistant Nate McMillan has been appointed interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season.
- The Pac-12 Conference has officially announced its 2021 football schedule for all members. At a glance, that slate for the Stanford Cardinal looks great from an odds point of view considering it has 12 Power Five teams (well, 11 plus Our lady
