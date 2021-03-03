Sports
Meet the coach who takes tennis to mosques in Bradford
Leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021, we’re using LTA channels to celebrate some of the incredible women in our sport, giving them the chance to share their story and their passion for tennis.
For Yorkshire-based sports coach Nalette Tucker, it has always been a lifelong ambition to give many young people the opportunity to play sports.
In 2014, Nalette founded the Sunnah Sports Academy Trust, a registered charity that provides sports lessons, including tennis coaching, to communities in Bradford.
Four years later, she began teaching tennis sessions in many faith-based schools, churches and mosques through the LTA SERVES program.
An inspiring role model for many young women and girls in her community. We spoke to Nalette to learn more about her journey and how she is paving the way for the next generation of players and coaches.
I started delivering tennis after going to an inclusive workshop where I discovered a project called SERVES, which the LTA hoped to bring into the community, says Nalette.
I’ve always loved tennis, I was never great at it, I’m a bit too heavy-handed, but I loved it so I grabbed the opportunity to do the activator training and we went from there.
We have started conducting sessions in schools and religious institutions, such as mosques, in Bradford. Everyone got in and loved it, so it stuck!
In Bradford there is a large Muslim community and for the average Muslim child they go to school from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm and then go home, change clothes and go to the mosque from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm so the kids would always say they didn’t have any time.
We came up with an initiative where we went into the mosques and offered to give free sessions, provide all the equipment and train their staff so that we could come and exercise for an hour.
It took off and now partnered with 20 organizations in Bradford that give children access to physical education that they would not normally receive outside of school.
Through her work in the local community, Nalette has seen a growing shift in the perception of tennis and believes that different role models are key to keeping young children engaged.
I certainly think perceptions are starting to change. The SERVES program helps normalize the sport so that they don’t see it as something that isn’t for them, she said. They believe that if they want to play tennis, they can.
We try to attract tennis players that they can relate to so Heather Watson is a perfect example of the kids being like wow, she has the same hair as me, they love it.
Having role models they can find and look up to is very important. What Heather has done for young women and girls in the UK is amazing.
For Nalette, however, her greatest role models come from the world of coaching, one closer to home than the other.
One of my proudest moments was meeting Judy Murray on a course I took through SERVES. I have a picture with her at home, she said.
Meeting her was a clear goal of mine in terms of female coaches, she is the best for me. What she has done for the sport and for women is fantastic.
We have a program that has four female junior coaches aged 16-20, all with a BAME background, who are currently taking courses to become the next generation of coaches. During the pandemic, they were just incredible to me and I said they were an absolutely huge inspiration.
For many coaches and people working in sports, the pandemic has raised quite a few challenges over the past year, especially when it comes to keeping people active.
Receiving text messages saying the kids love coming into the yard with their tennis rackets during shutdown makes everything we do worth it.
The first lockdown really threw me and I didn’t know what I was going to do, she said. But within weeks, we had set up online classes and leadership courses. The LTA provided us with free bags so we could donate 73 tennis rackets to the community and run online sports sessions for those families.
When we got to do the rule of six, we started holding sessions outside in parks and even in people’s gardens at home within the constraints. It was amazing!
We want to offer the community as many opportunities as possible. I love what I do and that’s what motivates me. Receiving text messages saying the kids love coming into the yard with their tennis rackets during shutdown makes everything we do worth it.
LTA SERVES
Read more about the LTA SERVES program and how to get involved here.
