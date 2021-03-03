Ex-Danvers great McCarthy named Falcons’ new hockey coach | Sport

Ms. Leanne Miraglia of Thorpe Elementary School in Danvers probably had no idea what kind of lifelong impact she had on second grader Kristen McCarthy 15 years ago.

The lessons McCarthy learned and the love of teaching she developed in that class a decade and a half ago have stayed with her. She graduated from Endicott College last year and is currently teaching elementary school as part of a fellowship at the Center School in Peabody while working towards her Masters degree.

McCarthy, who loves to play and teach athletics, has also just been named the new hockey coach for varsity at Danvers High, a program she starred in after only picking up the sport during her junior year.

“I always had it in mind that I wanted to coach. I had so many teachers who coached too, and it seemed like the perfect lifestyle,” said McCarthy, Field Hockey Player of the Year at The Salem News. as a senior in 2015.

“Ms. Miraglia was a great role model of mine, even though I was so young when I had her,” she added. ‘Now that I am going through my practical, I am still in contact with her and I get advice.’

McCarthy will be taking over the DHS program from her former high school coach, Jill McGinnity, who stepped down after a hugely successful career at the end of the fall 2020 season, so she’ll have her three kids (including Megan, a freshman goalkeeper on last season’s DHS varsity) sports of their own.

Danvers went 8-3 last season and finished second in the Northeastern Conference after winning the league crown in 2019. A number of notable players will return for Blues this fall, including captains Sabrina Auciello, Ashley Clark and junior Grace Brinkley (who led the club in scoring by 28 points), as well as striker Emma Wilichoski and defender Sadie Papamechail, among others.

Andy St. Pierre, the Danvers High athletic director whose first year on the track coincided with McCarthy starting playing hockey, said he had no qualms about hiring the 23-year-old.

“She’s a fast learner, an old school athlete who’s all about hustle and bustle and competition,” said St. Pierre. “She will really instill that in the kids. It will also be nice to have a varsity coach so close to the age of the players from a connection and role model point of view.

“Kristen has a bright future. Teaching and coaching is what she wants to do for her career, and that’s what our girls will feed on,” he continued. “She’s someone who’s grown up, understands the game, and was a no-nonsense athlete herself. She gets it.”

A dominant player in college after two years with Assumption, McCarthy switched to Endicott, scoring 132 points (52 goals, 28 assists) in just 47 games, earning First Team Division 3 All-American and All-Academic honors. McCarthy spent her first season after playing as a junior varsity coach at Danvers High last fall.

“I loved coaching the JV team,” said McCarthy, who missed the end of the season when she had to be quarantined for security measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The girls motivated me to become a better coach, and I was grateful for the opportunity.”

Knowing that McGinnity wanted more time to watch her own kids play sports, McCarthy said she didn’t think too much about the vacant varsity job until St. Pierre contacted her last month. The two met, discussed expectations, and she expressed interest in the job.

On Monday, St. Pierre contacted her again, this time with a job offer. McCarthy immediately accepted.

She already has clear expectations in mind for the DHS hockey program.

“I want them to be motivated and play at the next level, but at the same time realize that they don’t have to be in the varsity as freshmen or sophomores for that to happen,” said McCarthy. “It’s all about a growth mindset. You really get what you put into it; when I started playing I fell in love with the sport and wanted to get better, so I went out every day in the summer to my skills. I want to instill that mentality in the players who love to play and improve yourself. “

In saying that her ability to even stay keeled was a good example for her players, St. Pierre said a young coach should work in McCarthy’s favor.

“Sometimes you just need a chance to prove yourself,” he said. “Some of the best coaches we’ve ever had here, the Roger Day’s and the Jimmy Hinchion’s, started at the same age. Someone is giving them a chance and they’ve made the absolute best of it. I see Kristen taking the same path.”