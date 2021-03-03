Indore Travels, Young SAF Boys, Nayapura XI win football matches





Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the auspices of the Ajax district branch, Maharishi Valmiki Gold Cup prize money district football competition is played at the Nehru Stadium. Four games were played on Tuesday. In the first match, played between Indore Travels and Boarding Indore, Indore Travels won 30 in shootout. In the second game, Young SAF Boys played against Devi Ahilya Football Club. Young Boys won match 3-0 in penalty shootout. The third game of the tournament was played between Nutan Football Club and Nayapura XI, in which Nayapura won 4-2 in shootout. In the fourth match, Atal Football Club played against the Royal Viking Club in which Royal Biking was eliminated from the tournament following a decision of the tournament committee for not following the guidelines of the District Football Association and their players participating in the unregistered event . International wrestlers win bouts easily In the state, sub-junior and junior events held at the Chandrapal Ustad Wrestling Center in memory of Nagendrasingh Thakur, Sant Shri Dadu Maharaj, Radheshyam Arya and MP wrestling association secretary Suresh Yadav cheered the wrestlers on Tuesday. In the second round, international wrestler easily won their matches, in which prominent wrestlers Priyanshi Prajapati Ujjain, Madhuri Patel Khandwa, Pooja Jat Dewas, Yogesh Vijore Indore performed with a bang. In the event, Indore, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Bhopal and Betul were present. Guests were welcomed by Raju Thakur Ustad, Arjunasing Thakur and Shubhamsingh Thakur. Omprakash Khatri, Manoj Somvanshi and Mohan Ratha were present on this occasion. The program was directed by Vinod Gandhi. For the first time, Betul wrestlers shocked the entire state, more than 500 wrestlers came to the match, but for technical reasons only 456 wrestlers were able to participate, for the first time, 27 districts with their own players entered the event. Sports meeting held The Indore Development Authority (IDA) held a meeting of officials from Indore sports organizations in the control room in connection with the construction of Pipalya Hana International Swimming Pool Sports Complex and Sports Area (Arena) under the new bridge. Co-secretary Dharmesh Yashlha of Indore District Badminton Organization also suggested to build indoor hall, badminton courts and sports hostel, organize more facilities and competitions for the players just like other major cities of the country, budget for games of Indore Authority, income, to organize club game was also discussed, in a meeting chaired by Indore Authority CEO Vivek Kshotriya said there is a new experiment and plan of sports activities under the bridge, which he saw during the trip from Korea and Cuba. During his visit, he watched the game and then made plans for the use and activities of that place. The meeting was attended by Anil Dhupar from Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, Kulwinder Singh Gill from Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association, former Olympic hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi, Indore Sports Youth Welfare Sports Officer Joseph Baxla, table tennis, swimming and hockey sports representatives. Kshotriya said two plans will be realized soon. Kabaddi selection on March 3-4 For the state and interdistrict matches, the Indore district and corporation team selection process will take place on the grounds of the Prabhat Club on March 3 and 4. Club chairman Hiralal Gokharu said this event would be played in the boys’ division. The date of birth of the players is set at March 1, 2001 and the weight is 70 kg. It is mandatory for players to bring an Aadhaar card. The matches start at 5 p.m.

