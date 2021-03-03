Confederate soccer team to host only home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff | Saturday Southern

The only thing better for Southern University than taking to the football field for the first time in 447 days was walking away with a win.

But that’s not to say you can’t downplay the 60-minute thrill the Jaguars felt.

Not only do Southern players have some momentum from the opening win on Friday, 24-21 of the spring season in the state of Alabama, but they also got an extra day off to enter the Saturday home game with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The teams will start at 1:30 PM and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

It felt good to be on the field with the team again, said wide receiver Brandon Hinton, who led Jaguar receivers with five catches for 47 yards. Even when we weren’t practicing, we found a way to get on the field and be together. It felt good to participate in a competition that counts.

Chase Foster took this opportunity to create the greatest performance of his career. On the sixth defensive attack, he intercepted a pass and returned the ball 14 yards for his first touchdown of his career and the Jaguars’ first points of the season.

It was a different feeling, but at the same time, the fans who were there were boisterous and uplifting and helped us get to victory, Foster said. I thought we were doing great.

The Jaguars quickly started forcing early turnovers and moved the ball well, but hit a pause in the third quarter that allowed the Hornets to take a 21-14 lead. But the defense shrank and halted the next stations of the state of Alabama.

I thought our boys answered the bell, said Coach Dawson Odums. They showed grit, toughness and a champion strain. When you’re 21-14 on the road and you don’t have anyone to pick you up from the crowd’s point of view, you have to rely on each other. It says a lot about our team and its character.

Odums, always aware of the health of his teams, both related to COVID-19 and with injuries, released his team on Saturday and Sunday. He’s still working through some injuries, trying to turn as many reserves into play as possible to get through the six-game season.

We had a short camp and conditioning will come into play, Odums said. Our boys hadn’t played a live game in a long time and I knew they would play harder than they practiced. They always get more out of you. When you fall behind, you exert more energy. Our coaches varied them well and kept them fresh.

Odums gave senior quarterback Ladarius Skelton a thumbs up for his game, despite a fumble at the southern 5-yard line that kick-started the Alabama States touchdown. Overall, Odums felt that Skelton had made significant progress.

His decision-making was better, Odums said. In that position you have to make good decisions because the ball hits his hands with every game. The ball to Jones in the center of the field was catchable. The one he threw on the sidelines was a bad throw. We must be consistent in our delivery and decision making. He picked up where he left off since the last time.

The defense was led by Jordan Lewis with a team with 11 tackles, including four sacks, giving him 22 for his career. On the third game of the game, he fired quarterback Ryan Nettles and forced a fumble that was returned to the Hornets 2-yard line. It was his fifth forced fumble.

Odums said cornerback Tamaurice Smith, a preseason All-SWAC pick, started out but played very little due to an injured foot. Robert Rhem, who missed the entire season with an injury last season, intervened and played well.

When we have all of our pieces available, this team has a chance to be really good, Odums said.

Pandemic Protocols

Mumford Stadium won’t be as lively for Saturday’s games, although The Human Jukebox will be there to play in the stands. The audience will be limited to 25% of the stadiums’ capacity, meaning just over 6,000 fans will be admitted. Almost all available tickets have been sold, the school said.

McDaniel out

Backup quarterback Bubba McDaniel won’t be available for at least three weeks and maybe more because of an injury to his non-throwing hand. McDaniel completed 53 of 91 passes for 631 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. He didn’t play against Alabama on Friday.

Times set

Southern’s kick-off times for the remaining games have been set. March 20 at Texas Southern, 7:30 am; April 3 at Jackson State, 1:00 pm; April 10 at Prairie View, 7pm; Bayou Classic vs. Grambling in Shreveport, 1:30 pm. The classic isn’t scheduled to air on NBC, but South athletics director Roman Banks said he expects the network to pick up the game eventually. The contract with NBC will expire after the autumn match of 2021.