Prep boys hockey: Grand Rapids plays loose in a tight victory over East
Despite the apparent ease of their play in low-scoring games, Grand Rapids goalkeeper Wyatt Pilkenton says that’s not what it feels like on the inside.
I think I was not at all comfortable in that position, the senior netminder said after performing 22 rescues at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. We haven’t played the best game today and we know we can do better than that. We got frustrated with ourselves and we were absolutely uncomfortable.
Coach Wade Chiodo was unhappy with the effort of the fifth-seeded Thunderhawks (10-1), who earned the season win over their Section 7AA rivals after beating the Greyhounds (6-6-1) 3-0 earlier this season in Grand Rapids.
We lacked energy, Chiodo said. Most coaches would say that if you can say wholeheartedly at the end of the game that your team has fought for three periods, regardless of the outcome, they would be satisfied. I didn’t think we were in. I thought we were flat and had no jump. We have made it difficult for ourselves.
But if the Thunderhawks can dominate another competitor, they would have had a 34-23 lead in shots on target in a flat performance, which bodes well if the team is hitting all cylinders. Playing well in tight games is also a good preparation for the coming play-offs.
I’d rather it wasn’t, Chiodo said of the close games. But it helps us to advance to the play-offs for the rest of the season and to deal with setbacks. Those are the things you want to get through in what I call preseason. The real season starts in the play-offs.
Part of the reason Grand Rapids is able to overcome any shortcomings is due to the six-foot Pilkenton and its group of defenders. Pilkenton allows a little more than one goal per game and has booked three shutouts.
We had confidence since we saw him in practice on day one, said senior defender Jack Peart. He’s a good goalkeeper and being big certainly helps.
In fact, the Greyhounds played against Thunderhawks for most of the first period, but failed to score on a few power play opportunities.
Garett Drotts charged East when he smashed into Joey DelGrecos’ center pass at 2:12 pm from the first.
Peart, a commitment from St. Cloud State, made it 2-0 at 2:10 of the second period when his shot from the left corner dodged the gauntlet of Eastern goalkeeper Zander Ziemskis.
But even as the East halved the deficit on Grady Down’s first career goal at 12:36 from the second, Grand Rapids didn’t panic. They gave off the appearance that they would allow no other purpose.
It’s good to get used to these tight, low-scoring games, Peart said. In the state playoffs, pretty much every game is tight play and it comes down to the last minute of the third period.
And while Grand Rapids improved to 6-1 in games decided by three goals or less this season, that’s not how Pilkenton wants games to go.
We want to start clicking and put the puck back in the net, he said. We don’t want to practice with close games; we want to blow out teams.
Grand Rapids added an insurance goal with 3:57 to play to avoid any drama at the last second.
It was good for us to stay on the throttle and grab that last one, Peart said.
The next game for the Thunderhawks is a home game Thursday against Class A No. 1 Hermantown, which handed Grand Rapids its lone defeat three weeks ago.
Grand Rapids 1-1-13
Duluth East 0-1-01
First Period 1. GR, Garett Drotts (Joey DelGreco), 2:12 PM.
Second Period 2. GR, Jack Peart (Drotts), 2:10; 3. DE, Grady Downs, 12:36.
Third Period 4. GR, Easton Young (Braeden Holcomb), 1:03 PM.
Rescues Zander Ziemski, DE, 31; Wyatt Pilkenton, GR, 22.
Connor McClure scored two goals and added an assist as goalkeeper Jacob Snyder rebounded from a nine-goal beating with an 18 save shutout in the opening game at Heritage Center.
Kade Shea and Andy Larson each scored a goal and an assist for the fourth-seeded Hunters (6-2-1), who lost 9-3 to the best Hermantown in their previous performance.
The Blue Devils dropped to 7-7.
Virginia / MIB 0-0-00
Duluth Denfeld 2-2-15
First Period 1. Kade Shea (Nick Mcgillivray, Connor McClure), 8:58; 2. Cole Olson (Mcgilllivray, Nate Burke), 8:58.
Second Period 3. McClure (Andy Larson), 8:36; 4. Larson (Olson, Simon Davidson), 4:07 PM.
Third Period 5. McClure (Shea), 16:55.
Saves Ian Kangas, VMIB, 42; Jacob Snyder, DD, 18.
