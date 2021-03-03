Achiuwa & Herro selected for Rising Stars teams





Rookie Precious Achiuwa and sophomore guard Tyler Herro have been selected to the 2021 NBA Rising Stars Teams. They become the third pair of HEAT teammates to be selected, joining Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem (2004 and 2005) and last season’s selections of Herro and Kendrick Nunn. In addition, Achiuwa is the 10th HEAT player to be selected, alongside Herro, Nunn, Norris Cole (2012), Michael Beasley (2009 and 2010), Wade (2004 and 2005), Haslem (2004 and 2005), Caron Butler (2003) ), Kurt Thomas (1996) and Khalid Reeves (1995). Achiuwa, who was selected by the HEAT in the first round (20th overall) in the 2020 NBA Draft, has appeared in 34 games (two starts) this season averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.0 minutes of action while shooting an NBA rookie. best 58.1 percent of the field. He posted a double-double in each of his two starts this season and became just the second rookie in team history to record a double-double in his first two starts, joining Kurt Thomas who also did on 12/10 / 95 and beyond. 12/12/95. Achiuwa scored nine times in double digits and led the team in rebounds and twice plus / min, and scored a season-high 17 points while hitting 13 rebounds in Philadelphia on Jan. 12. Herro, who has been selected for his second consecutive Rising Stars Team, played in 23 games (14 starts) this season averaging 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 33.2 minutes, while he was 45 percent of the field shot. He has scored 20 times in double digits this season, including seven 20-point games and two 30-point appearances, while posting three doubles and leading the team six times in points, four assists, three rebounds and plus / minus two times. Herro became the first HEAT player under the age of 21 to land three games of 30 points after losing 34 points in Philadelphia on Jan. 12. He also posted a 21-point, 15 rebound double-double vs. Milwaukee on December. 30 to become just the second guard in franchise history to record at least a 20-point, 15-rebound game, joined Dwyane Wade (1/27/2011 in NY). Additionally, Herro has currently scored at least one three-point field goal in 32 consecutive games, equaling the fifth-longest streak in the team’s history with both Eddie Jones (1/4/02 3/9/02) and Dan Majerle ( 11 / 12/99 18/1/00).

