Cricket legend, racing enthusiast Mark Waugh

Best known for his efforts on the field, Australian cricket legend Mark Waugh has also long been known to have a deep love for racing.

Married to Wyong horse trainer Kym Waugh, he joined Hamish McLachlan and Ross Stevenson on That’s Racing on Tuesday night and took a deep dive into his love of the sport.

“It started with my dad and my grandfather, they were the two who introduced me to horse racing. We lived not far from Warwick Farm races and Bankstown pride, so I’ll blame my dad and my grandfather,” explained Waugh.

“I always loved being with the horses and being a gambler, so it was just in my blood.”

While he and twin brother Steve were known for their partnerships in the fold, Steve doesn’t share a love of racing. However, Mark Waugh said that Ricky Pointing was another ardent racing driver, as were Darren Lehmann, Steve Smith and David Warner.

Waugh’s love for the sport more than makes up for his twin brother’s lack of interest, and he recalled some great stories of when cricket got in the way of the races, including a Cox Plate Day in 1992.

“I was playing club cricket for Bankstown and it was Cox Plate Day,” said Waugh.

“Myself and Steve were hitting and chasing a very modest score of about 150 and we were one down and home and hosed.

“Let’s just say I played loose and knew what time the Cox Plate was.

“It was the year Naturalism fell and Super Impose came down $ 21.”

It’s not just the thoroughbreds that Waugh loves, in England it was once a harness horse that interrupted the proceedings.

“I remember one time touring England when I had a trotter running in Harold Park, which was about 11am UK time,” said Waugh.

“I was the next to run, Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer went out and I said to Ricky whatever you do don’t go over in the first because I want to go to this race in the toilet on my phone listen.

“Anyway, I come in and I hear this big ‘how’s that’ and he went out first ball LBW, so I had to hurry and the race didn’t make it all the way to the finish.

“I also once quit a Sheffield Shield match, Melbourne Cup Day … why plan a cricket match on Melbourne Cup Day, that’s just ridiculous.”

Waugh’s love of racing wasn’t always easy, however, with one major obstacle in the way: he was allergic to horses.

“I was very allergic to horses and of course I was going to marry Kim, so I thought I had better do something about it because I will be around horses for most of my life,” explained Waugh.

“I started a course of injections, which Kim always gave in my arm every two weeks, and now I’m completely fine with horses.”

When it came to the stairs, Waugh said he’d won the early $ 151 odds over Americain ahead of the 2010 Melbourne Cup, ranked as a highlight, as was backing his wife’s horse Majestic Feeling, an ex-Hong. Kong galloper, who was first in Australia at odds of $ 81 at Rosehill.

As for favorite jockeys, Darren Beadman is right next to current riders James McDonald and Tommy Berry in Waugh’s books.

A lifetime of racing does not come without its highs and Waugh has certainly reached them.

“I was lucky that my wife was training a Sydney Cup winner, Mahoum, the week after we got married, so that was a huge sensation, and he finished fifth in the Melbourne Cup the following year,” remembers Waugh.

“It’s hard to explain if you don’t have a racehorse, but you forget what you’re doing and where you are when your horse crosses the line first in a big race, you’re in a different world.”

Waugh left punters with one horse from Kim Waugh’s stable to put in your black book – Puissance De Lune filly French Bonnet, a winner of three out of five, who will be heading to the Stakes races in Sydney in the coming weeks.

WATCH: That’s racing