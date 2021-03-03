Sports
Pac-12 Conference Reveals 2021 College Football Schedule
UCLA will be the first Pac-12 soccer team in action when it hosts Hawai’i on Aug. 28.
The Pac-12 has released its full schedule with a nine-game conference on Tuesday. The conference was the last Power 5 competition to announce its plans for what is expected to be a normal season after a year hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The competition schedule for 2021 includes:
* Nine games against Power Five opponents outside of the Pac-12 and two against Notre Dame
* Four games against teams that finished in the Top 5 in the 2020 College Football Playoff Final Finals
* 10 games against non-Pac-12 teams that finished in the Top 25 in the 2020 Final College Football Playoff Rankings
* 11 games against group of five opponents and five games against BYU
All 12 teams will play the first weekend of September, including two games on Thursday, September 2, one game on Friday, September 3, and nine on Saturday, September 4.
Lake:Palm Springs product Tim Keane named offensive line coach at Boise State
Lake:The NFL can wait for Rancho Mirage’s Daniel Whelan to enter his senior season with UC Davis
During the first two weeks of the regular season, the Pac-12 schedule will feature non-conference matches against Power Five opponents, including UCLA vs. LSU (September 4), Stanfordvs. Kansas State (Sept 4 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas), Oregon Stateat Purdue (Sept 4), Oregonat Ohio State (Sept 11), Washingtonat Michigan (Sept 11), Californiaat TCU (Sept 11) and Coloradovs . Texas A&M (Sept. 11 at Empower Field at Mile High).
Stanford will end its schedule this season with Notre Dame on Saturday, November 27, while USC will travel to South Bend on Saturday, October 23 to play Fighting Irish.
In total, the Pac-12 will see five games against BYU, including Arizonavs. BYU on Saturday, September 4 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as 11 games against the group of five opponents, including games against Arkansas State, Fresno State (two in total), Hawaii (two in total), Nevada, San Diego State (two in all), San Jose State, UNLV, and Utah State.
The Pac-12 game kicks off in week two, while Stanford travels to USC on Saturday, September 11, followed by USC in Washington State on Saturday, September 18, before the full slate of Week Four conference kicks off.
In keeping with tradition, rivalry matches will be played in the final two weeks of the regular season, followed by the 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday, December 3 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The schedule includes two match-ups on Thursday (both in week one) and nine match-ups on Friday, including the league game.
Playing times and exact broadcast schedules will be determined at a later date.
Week 0
Saturday, August 28
Hawaii at UCLA
Week 1
Thursday September 2
Southern Utah in the state of Arizona
Weber State in Utah
Friday, September 3
Northern Colorado in Colorado
Saturday, September 4
LSU at UCLA
Stanford vs Kansas State (in Arlington)
Oregon State in Purdue
San Jose State at USC
BYU vs Arizona (in Las Vegas)
Fresno State in Oregon
Nevada at Cal
State of Utah in Washington state
Montana in Washington
Week 2
Saturday September 11th
Oregon in the state of Ohio
Michigan in Washington
Stanford at USC
BY in Utah
Texas A&M vs Colorado (in Denver)
Cal at TCU
State of San Diego in Arizona
Hawaii in the state of Oregon
UNLV in the state of Arizona
Portland State in Washington State
OPEN DATE: UCLA
Week 3
Saturday, September 18
USC at BYU
Minnesota in Colorado
Washington State at USC
Utah in the state of San Diego
Stanford at Vanderbilt
Fresno State at UCLA
The state of Arkansas in Washington
Northern Arizona in Arizona
Idaho, Oregon
Stony Brook in Oregon
Sacramento State in Cal
Week 4
Saturday, September 25
Stanford at UCLA
Cal in Washington
Colorado in the state of Arizona
Oregon State at USC
Washington State in Utah
Arizona near Oregon
Week 5
Saturday, October 2
USC at Colorado
Oregon at Stanford
Arizona State at UCLA
Washington, Oregon
Washington State at Cal
OPEN DATE: Arizona, Utah
Week 6
Friday, October 8
Stanford at Ariona State
Saturday, October 9
Utah at USC
UCLA in Arizona
Oregon State in Washington State
DATE OPEN: Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Washington
Week 7
Friday, October 15
Cal at Oregon
Saturday October 16
State of Arizona in Utah
UCLA in Washington
Stanford, Washington
Arizona in Colorado
OPEN DATE: Oregon State, USC
Week 8
Friday, October 22
Washington in Arizona
Saturday, October 23
USC at Notre Dame
Oregon at UCLA
Colorado at Cal
Utah, Oregon
BYU in Washington State
OPEN DATE: Arizona State, Stanford
Week 9
Saturday, October 30
Washington at Stanford
UCLA in Utah
Colorado in Oregon
USC in Arizona
Oregon State in Cal
Washington State in the state of Arizona
Week 10
Friday, November 5
Utah at Stanford
Saturday, November 6
Oregon in Washington
USC in the state of Arizona
Oregon State in Colorado
Cal in Arizona
OPEN DATE: UCLA, Washington State
Week 11
Saturday, November 13
State of Arizona in Washington
Colorado at UCLA
Washington State in Oregon
USC at Cal
Stanford at Oregon State
Utah in Arizona
Week 12
Friday, November 19
Arizona in Washington State
Saturday, November 20
UCLA at USC
Oregon in Utah
Washington in Colorado
Cal at Stanford
The state of Arizona in the state of Oregon
Week 13
Friday, November 26
Washington in Washington State
Colorado in Utah
Saturday, November 27
BYu at USC
Notre Dame at Stanford
Arizona in the state of Arizona
Oregon State in Oregon
Cal at UCLA
Saturday December 4
Pac-12 Football Championship Game (in Las Vegas)
