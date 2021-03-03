Pac-12 Conference Reveals 2021 College Football Schedule

UCLA will be the first Pac-12 soccer team in action when it hosts Hawai’i on Aug. 28.

The Pac-12 has released its full schedule with a nine-game conference on Tuesday. The conference was the last Power 5 competition to announce its plans for what is expected to be a normal season after a year hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition schedule for 2021 includes:

* Nine games against Power Five opponents outside of the Pac-12 and two against Notre Dame

* Four games against teams that finished in the Top 5 in the 2020 College Football Playoff Final Finals

* 10 games against non-Pac-12 teams that finished in the Top 25 in the 2020 Final College Football Playoff Rankings

* 11 games against group of five opponents and five games against BYU

All 12 teams will play the first weekend of September, including two games on Thursday, September 2, one game on Friday, September 3, and nine on Saturday, September 4.

Lake:Palm Springs product Tim Keane named offensive line coach at Boise State

Lake:The NFL can wait for Rancho Mirage’s Daniel Whelan to enter his senior season with UC Davis

During the first two weeks of the regular season, the Pac-12 schedule will feature non-conference matches against Power Five opponents, including UCLA vs. LSU (September 4), Stanfordvs. Kansas State (Sept 4 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas), Oregon Stateat Purdue (Sept 4), Oregonat Ohio State (Sept 11), Washingtonat Michigan (Sept 11), Californiaat TCU (Sept 11) and Coloradovs . Texas A&M (Sept. 11 at Empower Field at Mile High).

Stanford will end its schedule this season with Notre Dame on Saturday, November 27, while USC will travel to South Bend on Saturday, October 23 to play Fighting Irish.

In total, the Pac-12 will see five games against BYU, including Arizonavs. BYU on Saturday, September 4 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as 11 games against the group of five opponents, including games against Arkansas State, Fresno State (two in total), Hawaii (two in total), Nevada, San Diego State (two in all), San Jose State, UNLV, and Utah State.

The Pac-12 game kicks off in week two, while Stanford travels to USC on Saturday, September 11, followed by USC in Washington State on Saturday, September 18, before the full slate of Week Four conference kicks off.

In keeping with tradition, rivalry matches will be played in the final two weeks of the regular season, followed by the 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday, December 3 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The schedule includes two match-ups on Thursday (both in week one) and nine match-ups on Friday, including the league game.

Playing times and exact broadcast schedules will be determined at a later date.

Week 0

Saturday, August 28

Hawaii at UCLA

Week 1

Thursday September 2

Southern Utah in the state of Arizona

Weber State in Utah

Friday, September 3

Northern Colorado in Colorado

Saturday, September 4

LSU at UCLA

Stanford vs Kansas State (in Arlington)

Oregon State in Purdue

San Jose State at USC

BYU vs Arizona (in Las Vegas)

Fresno State in Oregon

Nevada at Cal

State of Utah in Washington state

Montana in Washington

Week 2

Saturday September 11th

Oregon in the state of Ohio

Michigan in Washington

Stanford at USC

BY in Utah

Texas A&M vs Colorado (in Denver)

Cal at TCU

State of San Diego in Arizona

Hawaii in the state of Oregon

UNLV in the state of Arizona

Portland State in Washington State

OPEN DATE: UCLA

Week 3

Saturday, September 18

USC at BYU

Minnesota in Colorado

Washington State at USC

Utah in the state of San Diego

Stanford at Vanderbilt

Fresno State at UCLA

The state of Arkansas in Washington

Northern Arizona in Arizona

Idaho, Oregon

Stony Brook in Oregon

Sacramento State in Cal

Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Stanford at UCLA

Cal in Washington

Colorado in the state of Arizona

Oregon State at USC

Washington State in Utah

Arizona near Oregon

Week 5

Saturday, October 2

USC at Colorado

Oregon at Stanford

Arizona State at UCLA

Washington, Oregon

Washington State at Cal

OPEN DATE: Arizona, Utah

Week 6

Friday, October 8

Stanford at Ariona State

Saturday, October 9

Utah at USC

UCLA in Arizona

Oregon State in Washington State

DATE OPEN: Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Washington

Week 7

Friday, October 15

Cal at Oregon

Saturday October 16

State of Arizona in Utah

UCLA in Washington

Stanford, Washington

Arizona in Colorado

OPEN DATE: Oregon State, USC

Week 8

Friday, October 22

Washington in Arizona

Saturday, October 23

USC at Notre Dame

Oregon at UCLA

Colorado at Cal

Utah, Oregon

BYU in Washington State

OPEN DATE: Arizona State, Stanford

Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Washington at Stanford

UCLA in Utah

Colorado in Oregon

USC in Arizona

Oregon State in Cal

Washington State in the state of Arizona

Week 10

Friday, November 5

Utah at Stanford

Saturday, November 6

Oregon in Washington

USC in the state of Arizona

Oregon State in Colorado

Cal in Arizona

OPEN DATE: UCLA, Washington State

Week 11

Saturday, November 13

State of Arizona in Washington

Colorado at UCLA

Washington State in Oregon

USC at Cal

Stanford at Oregon State

Utah in Arizona

Week 12

Friday, November 19

Arizona in Washington State

Saturday, November 20

UCLA at USC

Oregon in Utah

Washington in Colorado

Cal at Stanford

The state of Arizona in the state of Oregon

Week 13

Friday, November 26

Washington in Washington State

Colorado in Utah

Saturday, November 27

BYu at USC

Notre Dame at Stanford

Arizona in the state of Arizona

Oregon State in Oregon

Cal at UCLA

Saturday December 4

Pac-12 Football Championship Game (in Las Vegas)