High school tennis returns to the desert with a dramatic victory in Palm Desert

The world of high school athletics in the desert welcomed another sport on Tuesday when tennis got back into action when the Palm Desert boys hosted Vista Murrieta.

And when the tennis matches went into high school, it was an exciting one. Palm Desert won 10-8 as it came down to the Aztec No. 2 doubles team of Jeffery Phillips and Santiago Noriega who took a 7-6 win in the final set and won the tie-breaker 7-2 with both teams down the track and rooting by their side as the sun went down at the Palm Valley Country Club.

It was a joy to see that kind of drama again at a high school sporting event. It was the first boy tennis match in the desert in about a year, as the boy tennis season was cut short by COVID-19 in the spring of last year.

Lake:It is official! High school football gets green light as coronavirus cases in Riverside County are declining

Lake:Column: Indian Wells Tennis Garden is the perfect solution for high school indoor sports that need to be played outdoors

Palm Desert coach Pius Mozia said he is happy to be back, even though not all of his players have returned. He said some of his top players did not want to last during the pandemic or chose to play other sports.

That may be a common theme this year with three sports seasons summed up in two. Different sports overlap and some tough decisions had to be made by multi-sport athletes.

I really enjoy being here again and working with the kids, Mozia said. Unfortunately, our top four players are not here, but this offers opportunities for younger players who want to showcase their talent, and I’m excited to see that.

One such player is freshman Bhargav Jakarraju, who was placed at number 1 in singles. Jakarraju was up for the task, winning all three sets and taking the only wins in singles for the Aztecs.

I’m excited, this is new to me, varsity high school tennis, but it feels pretty good, said Jakarraju, who said it was hard to find enough time to play tennis and do his schoolwork, but he managed. It feels special to be part of such a group. I really like it, and I felt like I was pretty consistent there.

COVID-19 protocols were in effect before the game, as any player or coach not in action wore a mask. Hand sanitizer was on the right side and instead of the post-game hand shaking, the players were clapping rackets.

The race was held at Palm Valley Country Club. There, the boys ‘team plays all its matches this year, while the girls’ team plays their matches at school. That was another change needed by the compressed seasons, as the boys ‘and girls’ tennis teams usually don’t play at the same time.

Speaking of the girls’ team, they also played Tuesday night, but in Vista Murrieta. The Aztecswon 12-6.

Tennis joins cross country as the only sport to have seen action at the high school level in the Coachella Valley so far this school year. Tuesday’s tennis game also marks the first game of any kind for Palm Desert High School since the pandemic began.

With Jakkaraju in the win column for the Aztecs were Phillips and Noriega, who also won all three sets. Davis Putnam and Matthew Meka’s number 1 doubles team won twice, as did the number 3 doubles team of Jack Thompson and Chanbin Park.

I am happy to see us here, and I am impressed with what I see, and they are making good progress, said Mozia. Like everyone else, they want to play college tennis and they think college tennis, but I have to impress them that you have to play high school tennis first. You have to crawl before you can walk, right? I am very happy to be here again and to coach again.

Girls tennis

Palm Desert 12, Vista Murrieta 6: The Aztec girls were the first desert team to hit the track as well, and they achieved a road victory.

Freshman twins Leyla (6-3, 6-0) and Sheyla Rizvanbegovic (6-0, 6-0) each took a pair of singles wins, while No. 1 player Rochelle Suarez took one of her two sets (6 -3). ).

In doubles, the number 1 team of Maryn Petek and Erin Kulas won both sets 6-4, 6-4. When substitutes were brought in, Laura Panchuk and Kulas teamed up to win another set 6-2. The No. 2 doubles team of Samantha Lee and Kimberly Rodriguez won twice (6-2, 6-1) and the No. 3 doubles team of freshmen Zoe Lopez and Audrey Park also won twice (6-0, 6-1).

The next race for the girls is another road race in Redlands East Valley on March 12. Their league game starts on March 22 with a game against Palm Springs.

Cross country for boys

Shadow Hills 21, Hemet 34: The Knights raced to victory in the first home game in school history as the two teams ran the newly mapped three-mile course at school.

Shadow Hills’ Tommy McDonald won the race with a time of 16 minutes and 20.04 seconds. He was followed by Jaime Gonzales of the Knights, who came second in 16: 53.14. The rest of the Shadow Hills scorers were Julio Zamora (fifth, 17: 27.24), CJ Gonzalez (17: 31.14) and Travis Pimentel (18: 13.81).

The Knights are now 2-0 in double encounters.

Cross country for girls

Shadow Hills 19, Hemet 37: The Knights advanced to 2-0 in double encounters with a comfortable home win, taking the top three.

Delanie Quezada won the three-mile race with a time of 21: 40.13. She was followed by Elise Walsh (22: 10.26) and Angela Vine (22: 37.90). Also ahead of the Knights, Jenaya Rodriguez finished fifth in 23: 21.28 and Frida Arriaga eighth in 23: 49.89.

Shad Powers covers high school sports for The Desert Sun. Reach him at [email protected]