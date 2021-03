WHS teams hit the road; The girls’ hockey team rolls over Waseca

The struggling Trojans took part in a triangle at Windom. The boys’ basketball team went to Redwood Falls. And the girls hockey team went to Waseca. A summary: Wrestling Windom triangular

WINDOM – Blue Earth Area defeated Worthington 45-26, and the Trojans won Windom / Mountain Lake 42-37. In the BEA dual, Oscar Galvez (113 pounds), Zaydan Abdulrahman (126) and Jaden Hennings (160) registered falls for Worthington. Damon Schutz scored a technical fall, 17-2, on Gabe Smith at 152. And Kent Lais was a 2-0 winner on BEAs Nick Frank at 182 pounds. The Trojans quickly started against Windom / Mountain Lake when Alex Galvez Preston pinned Xayachak at 106 pounds and at 113 Oscar Galvez Jared Hunter. Worthington also took victories on the mat from Schutz with 152 (a fall) and Cole Hennings with heavyweight (a fall). Windom / Mountain Lakes Tucker Renquist (126), Caden Swoboda (138), Montgomery Bjorklund (145), Micah Holmberg (195) and Alex Altman (220) won competitions. Renquist, Bjorklund, and Altman were victorious by falling. Girls hockey Worthington 8, Waseca 2 WASECA – The Trojan Girls had a good night on the ice, scoring three times in the first period and five times in the second, then holding on for a six-run win. Senior forward Ashton Fogelman scored four goals and Kessie Aljets scored twice. Aljet’s goals were the first two goals in the game. Teammates Lauren Nelson and Cadence Van Ede also tickled the net. Nelson also had an assist, as did Van Ede, Aljets and Allison Iverson. Kory Nickel had two assists, as did Riley Nickel. Worthington out-shot Waseca 34-19. The Trojans were credited by coaches with passing well and controlling the zone most of the time. There were good rushes to the net by WHS skaters. Worthington 3 5 0 – 8 Waseca 0 2 0 – 2 Boys basketball Redwood Valley 69, Worthington 64 REDWOOD FALLS – A rough first half hurt the Trojans. It was a deficit too great to overcome. Redwood Valley doubled Worthingtons’ score at the half, 44-22, and led the entire second half, though the Trojans narrowed the margin considerably, mostly through defense. We came out very flat. They immediately kicked us in the teeth, said WHS head coach Clint Meyer. We played really well in the second half, brought it back to striking distance, and then just fell short, said Meyer. Terbuto Ochothow scored 22 points for the Trojans. Brock Bruns had 14 with five rebounds and three steals. More Othow scored 13 and Jake Brandner had four rebounds. Connor Josephson scored 17 runs to lead Redwood Valley. The Cardinals had 12 offensive rebounds in the game, but only four in the second half. Worthington 22 64 Redwood Valley 44 69

