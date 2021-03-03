Aaron Boone says goodbye to get a pacemaker





Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said he expected to be absent from the team for a short time due to ongoing heart problems. The Yankees said Boone, 47, would undergo surgery Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, where he will oversee the teams’ spring training ahead of the 2021 season. He will be given a pacemaker. I have a strong faith and my mood is bright, Boone said in a statement from the team. I am in a great frame of mind knowing that I am in good hands with the doctors and medical staff here at St. Josephs Hospital. Boone, a Yankees hero during the 2003 playoffs who has been their manager since the start of the 2018 season, underwent open-heart surgery with the Houston Astros in 2009 to fix a problem with his aorta and aortic valve. He returned later that year to play the last 10 games of his 12-year career. Over the past six to eight weeks, Boone said, he experienced mild symptoms of dizziness, low energy, and shortness of breath. He said he had undergone tests and exams by heart specialists in New York before spring training. While heart check returned to normal, he said, there were signs of a slow heart rate. After more medical consultations in Tampa, Boone said, he needed a pacemaker.

Boone called his immediate short-term medical leave and said he was looking forward to returning to work in the coming days. As a married father of four, he said his doctors were confident that the surgery would allow him to resume all of his usual professional and personal activities and give me a positive long-term health outlook without affecting my way. had to change lives. He urged people with heart problems to remain vigilant. Keeping track of your health is always the first and most important thing you can do for yourself and your family, he said. Following the teams announcement, Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said in a video news conference that he was unaware of anything that would prevent Boone from returning to normal and dealing with the rigors of a 162-game regular season. Cashman was initially concerned, saying that Boone recently put him at ease in explaining his medical condition and that the procedure would only require a brief visit to the hospital. Cashman said Boone could be back as early as 48 to 72 hours, but that would depend on his recovery and MLB’s health and safety protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Wednesday, Boone took part in the daily video call for coaches and staff from the hospital bed, and also recorded a video for players. He joked and smiled at the phone call. That made me and all of us feel a lot better, said Yankees bank coach Carlos Mendoza, who will serve as acting manager during Boones’ absence. Mendoza later added: We prayed for him. Team ownership is more focused on Boones’ health than his return. Our only priority right now is Aarons ‘health and wellness, and we will support him in every way we can during his recovery, Hal Steinbrenner, the Yankees’ general manager, said in a statement. Under Boone, the Yankees have a record of 236-148, reaching the playoffs every season. He is the first Major League-manager to win 100 games in each of his first two seasons. Heading into the 2021 season, the Yankees were again considered a World Series contender.

