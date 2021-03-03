Cricket for women has a bright future, but bullies lurk in these social media streets





Share this article: Parts Tweet Parts Parts Parts E-mail Parts By Zaahier Adams UNTIL last week, Rory Burns was most likely known only as the English opener with the peculiar batting attitude. Yes, the man who crouches like a crab before rubbing his chin against his right shoulder while on guard looks in the halfway direction with his bat in the direction of the trench. But now everyone knows him for trolling former England cricketer Alex Hartley on Twitter. Hartley, who played for England 32 times between 2016 and 2019, tweeted after the two-day defeat of the England men’s team against India: “Nice of the English guys to end this test match just before the English women play tonight” with four clapping emojis. Burns tweeted in response at 1am, “Very disappointing attitude considering all the ‘guys’ who support the woman’s game”. The tweet was loved by English internationals James Anderson and Ben Stokes, while Ben Duckett referred to Hartley’s tweet as “average”. READ ALSO: Joe Root says England will come back stronger Burns has since been internally reprimanded by England management on a tour of India. While it all seems to have been handled in a very friendly English fashion, with Hartley also saying “there was no offense” with her post, it did open an interesting social media debate about who was really wrong. Was it Hartley or Burns? Nice of the English guys to end this test match just before the English women play tonight 👏![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]> Catch them @btsportcricket #INDvENG #bbccricket #NZvENG – Alexandra Hartley (@ AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021 My take on this is that Burns was clearly offended that a fellow England cricketer would post what she did right after the men’s national team suffered a humble defeat. But for me, Burns’ retaliation had far greater consequences. His tweet opened the door for other male cricketers to step up to defame Hartley. It’s such bullying behavior that women – not just in terms of cricket matches – have dealt with all their lives. Women’s cricket may have risen in popularity in recent years with the anniversary of last year’s record attendance at the MCG for the ICC T20 World Cup fast approaching, but the game is still light years behind the men in playing at any level . field. The women’s game has to fight for every minute of airtime, while the battle for sponsorship revenue is equally difficult. And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the two feed each other. Another example is how the women’s game has been managed during Covid-19 compared to the men’s game. India, second in the World T20 and Women’s World Cup, haven’t played a single game of cricket since last year’s Katie Perry-inspired party in Melbourne. Virat Kohli’s team, on the other hand, has been on a full tour to Australia and is currently hosting England in a test series. Their return to cricket this month against the Proteas women’s team is both exciting and frustrating because they shouldn’t have waited that long. Women’s cricket is the future. And everyone better get on the bus if they don’t want to be left behind. @SaahierAdams







