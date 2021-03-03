WALLKILL SOCCER PLAYER DIES ON FIRST DAY OF PRACTICE





Senior Linebacker Miguel Lugo was a vibrant young man By Rich Thomaselli

HVSR personnel A senior football player at Wallkill High School died on Monday, the first day of training for the Fall II season Linebacker Miguel Lugo has died suddenly during an evening football practice, according to his aunt Angela Morales organized a Go Fund Me page for the family. Wallkill athletic director Brian Masopust and soccer coach Brian Vegliando were unavailable for comment on Tuesday, but the Wallkill Athletics Twitter feed posted this tweet late this afternoon. Heartbreak and tragedy facing our community with the death of senior Miguel Lugo. My deepest condolences to the Miguels family. His kindness and compassion for others were always on display, and his charming smile will be forever missed in our hallways. #wallkillathletics pic.twitter.com/Hf855D0bdo – Wallkill Athletics (@WSHS_Panthers) March 2, 2021 No details are currently available on Lugos’s cause of death. My 17-year-old cousin Miguel Antonio Lugo tragically died suddenly during football practice on Monday evening. He was a vibrant and healthy boy who lit up every room he entered, Morales wrote on the Go Fund Me page. Now his family has been left here to wonder why. Why Miguel. He had a heart of gold and everyone who knew him loved him dearly. With his unexpected death, his family has to make plans for his funeral. No parent has to worry about the cost of paying for their child’s services. In addition to planning his funeral, both parents will also lose wages. Any amount will help, and all love, support, and prayers will be appreciated. We will never know why the Lord took him home so quickly, he clearly needed an angel so he took one of the best. This evolving story will be updated as news warrants.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos