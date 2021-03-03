Tyrese Knight hones skills in Qatar





Barbados’ best table tennis player Tyrese Knight has secured a spot to compete against some of the world’s best when the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) high-performance camp kicks off tomorrow March 3 and runs until the 13th in Doha Qatar . The 21-year-old is trying to make history for Barbados by becoming the island’s first tennis player to qualify for the Olympics. While in Qatar, Knight, a former Caribbean junior champion, will also compete in the Olympic qualifiers starting March 14 and ending March 17. Speaking to Barbados TODAY, the former Combermere student said: I am physically ready. I was able to go to the gym in Barbados even though it was closed and trained with my trainer. Mentally I’m fine, but we’ll see how it goes when I’m playing. The run-up to the preparation was quite difficult due to the lockdown going on in Barbados. I have been given permission to exercise in the morning. So Carl and I mainly worked on my forehand. Making sure it is strong enough to compete against the top men here. He added: On the cusp of making history, this has given me the motivation to work even harder and represent the country in the Olympics and make history for Barbados in table tennis. It has been my dream from the moment I started this sport. So yes, I am going to work hard and give one hundred percent and I hope Barbados will support me. Knight manager Sherdon Pierre, who is also in Qatar for the ITTF high-performance camp, said he knows what the young Barbadian is capable of and attending the camp will help further his development. I’ve always seen the ability in Tyreses game and attending development camps like this one and participating at a high level will only increase his confidence and further improve his development. So I’m confident. He is one of the region’s leading players and opportunities like this will further develop his game, Pierre said. He went on to explain: It’s just a matter of reminding him what the endgame is, what the goal is to take his game to the next level. So we just keep working on that, keep talking about it, watch games, keep him focused and get rid of the nerves. The nerves are like lactic acid, it’s no good. If he doesn’t qualify for the Olympics in Qatar this month, Knight will have another chance from April 13-17 when he travels to Argentina. Pierre and Knight thanked all who helped make the trip possible, including the International Federation, the Barbados Olympic Association, National Sports Council, Barbados Table Tennis Association, and Third Eye Security, Equipment Consultant Service Ltd. Pierre hopes this now opens the door for other Caribbean athletes. He added, The hope is to use these tours as a blueprint for others to come, namely to focus on training camps and development opportunities in an effort to bridge the gap. [email protected] Read our ePaper. Fast. Actually. Free. Sign up and stay up to date with Barbados’ FREE latest news.

