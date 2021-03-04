Connect with us

Watch Kings vs. Lakers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NBA game

Who’s playing

Los Angeles @ Sacramento

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-12; Sacramento 13-21

What to know

Next Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings hope to close the gaps in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.29 points per matchup. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center after a few days off. If the game is anything like Sacramento’s victory 136-122 from their previous gathering in August last year, the scorer is going to be really busy.

The Kings were just one bucket short of a win on Sunday, falling 127-126 to the Charlotte Hornets. Sacramento’s defeat should not hinder the performance of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 8-for-15 from the bow to finish with 30 points and seven assists, and petty forward Harrison Barnes, who had 28 points and six assists. six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles fell short against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, falling 114-104. Short striker LeBron James put in a good shot for the losing side as he had 38 points and six assists along with five boards.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected profit margin of 3.5 points. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

As both teams hit sour notes in their previous matches, they will no doubt be looking for a better result in this one. We will see which team will satisfy their hunger and which team will leave with an empty stomach.

How to watch

  • When:Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
  • True:Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, California
  • TV:The Sports Network
  • Online streaming:fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • To follow:CBS Sports app

Opportunities

According to the latter, the Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers NBA odds

The line in this game has shifted quite a bit since it opened as it started with the Lakers as a 4-point favorite.

Over / Under: -111

See NBA Choices for any game, including this one, of SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get a choice now

Series history

Sacramento has won ten of their last 19 games against Los Angeles.

  • August 13, 2020 – Sacramento 136 vs. Los Angeles 122
  • February 1, 2020 – Los Angeles 129 vs. Sacramento 113
  • November 15, 2019 – Los Angeles 99 vs. Sacramento 97
  • Mar 24, 2019 – Los Angeles 111 vs. Sacramento 106
  • December 30, 2018 – Los Angeles 121 vs. Sacramento 114
  • December 27, 2018 – Sacramento 117 vs. Los Angeles 116
  • November 10, 2018 – Los Angeles 101 vs Sacramento 86
  • April 1, 2018 – Sacramento 84 vs. Los Angeles 83
  • February 24, 2018 – Los Angeles 113 vs. Sacramento 108
  • January 9, 2018 – Los Angeles 99 vs Sacramento 86
  • November 22, 2017 – Sacramento 113 vs. Los Angeles 102
  • April 7, 2017 – Los Angeles 98 vs Sacramento 94
  • February 14, 2017 – Sacramento 97 vs. Los Angeles 96
  • December 12, 2016 – Sacramento 116 vs. Los Angeles 92
  • November 10, 2016 – Los Angeles 101 vs Sacramento 91
  • March 15, 2016 – Sacramento 106 vs. Los Angeles 98
  • Jan 20, 2016 – Sacramento 112 vs. Los Angeles 93
  • January 7, 2016 – Sacramento 118 vs. Los Angeles 115
  • October 30, 2015 – Sacramento 132 vs. Los Angeles 114



