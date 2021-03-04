Jake Pope names Tigers among the finalists





For Jake Pope, it’s all about the Power 5. With the announcement of the 14 finalists in the race to land the 4-star ATH – which plays both sides of the ball as receiver and safety – Auburn football was then in the running. thrown for a third 4-star recruit for the ’22 recruitment cycle. The Tigers have already added quarterback Holden Geriner and DE / OLB Dylan Brooks to their 2022 class. This season there will be relics of the Gus Malzahn era, but Bryan Harsin leaves his footprints early on on what will become a star-studded team. recruited himself. Geriner was busy on the recruiting path, often encouraging fellow recruits for 2022 to see the Plains more strongly as a future home. Pope could form one of the strongest QB / WR duos in college football if he chose to join Geriner in Auburn. There will be stiff competition for receiver / safety from Buford, Georgia: TOP 14🖤 I dreamed of this…. pic.twitter.com/DUmCbfqtaa – Jake Pope (@ JakePope24) March 2, 2021 As is often the case, the top three recruiting classes in the country are all competing for a Tiger target. The Ohio State National Championship match finalists and winner Alabama will have a strong pitch, while the Georgia Bulldogs have a home advantage. In addition, fellow 2022 recruit Gunner Stockton is already on his way to Athens. Perhaps that could be a strong pull for Pope to stay at home. In addition to those three, Michigan State, Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska from the Big Ten, Virginia, Louisville and North Carolina from the ACC, Notre Dame of the Independents (after a year ACC stint) and fellow SEC members South Carolina and Ole Miss are all hoping that Pope decides not to compete in Auburn football and instead increase their host cores. We’ll see how it turns out, but expect the Tigers field to put them in a strong position for Buford’s recruit.







