Sports
Diedrich leads Waseca to a 5-2 victory over the Trojan boys’ hockey team
These days he fills the net on the ice quite well for the Bluejay hockey team.
Diedrich had 32 saves on Tuesday-evening, including several to foil a five-minute power play, while Waseca defeated the Worthington Trojans 5-2 in a hockey game at the Big South Conference.
Charlie Huttemier and Griffen Krautkremer each scored two goals when Waseca improved to 10-5 at the Worthington Ice Arena.
The Trojans dominated much of the last two periods, surpassing and surpassing the Jays. But Diedrich was upright in goal.
They came hard, I think a little harder than we expected, Diedrich said of the Trojans. They certainly jumped on us a bit. But I’m really proud of my guys to keep up with them and save me a lot.
In fact, it was Diedrich who made a lot of the savings. After goals from Kyle Ahlschlager and Huttemier Waseca gave Waseca a two goal lead in the first period, Worthington’s Konner Honius answered. The star’s junior forward buried a shot late in the first period, with Blake Luinenburg picking up the assist.
Krautkremer went top shelf, beating Worthington goalkeeper Preston Thavixay about five minutes into the second period. The goal came seconds after Diedrich made a spectacular save to spoil a Luinenburg-Honius rush, with the big goalkeeper sprawled in the seat of his pants on top of the puck.
But the 3-1 deficit seemed to inspire the Trojans, who noticeably increased the energy for the rest of the match.
It was definitely one of our better efforts of the year, said Trojan coach Tyler Nienkerk. We just couldn’t put in enough, and we gave up a few that we definitely wanted back.
The Trojans outperformed the Bluejays 32-22, including 27-12 in the last two bouts.
You put 30 shots on the net and you should be able to bury a few more, Nienkerk said.
Diedrich was the difference.
He is a big boy, said Nienkerk. But we had too many shots to his stomach.
With 5:23 to go into the second, Worthington’s Andrew Benson shot off the wing and narrowed the gap to 3-2. Blake Ahrensdorff and Alec Langerud were assists with the power play goal.
With about two minutes remaining in the second, the Trojans reverted to the power play when Waseca was whistled for a high head contact foul, a five minute major.
That meant that the Trojans were in power for the last two minutes of the second and the first three minutes of the third period. But although WHS laced Diedrich with many shots, the great goalkeeper kicked everything out.
That was great, said Diedrich. The five-minute penalty with a one-goal difference was huge. I am extremely proud of my defense and penalty kill.
There was plenty to be proud of for Worthington fans too.
We had a lot of guys who played well, said Nienkerk. Riley Woodbury played a really good, difficult game. He was very good on the front. I thought we put in a lot of effort everywhere.
Ditto for Waseca. In the last three minutes, Krautkremer and Huttemier each scored to end the drama.
That was a good game between the two teams, said Waseca coach Chris Storey. It was a fun game to be a part of.
I’ve been here for eight years and I think that’s as competitive as the two teams have had together. (The Trojans) play better and they have a lot of kids, which is fun to watch.
The Trojans (1-12) will play at New Ulm on Thursday and at Marshall on Saturday.
We saw some progress, said Nienkerk. They surpassed us by a ton in the last game, and now we’ve surpassed them. But were looking for some wins. Keep working in the right direction.
Waseca 2 1 2-5
Worthington 1 1 0 – 2
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]