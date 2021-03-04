Diedrich leads Waseca to a 5-2 victory over the Trojan boys’ hockey team

These days he fills the net on the ice quite well for the Bluejay hockey team.

Diedrich had 32 saves on Tuesday-evening, including several to foil a five-minute power play, while Waseca defeated the Worthington Trojans 5-2 in a hockey game at the Big South Conference.

Charlie Huttemier and Griffen Krautkremer each scored two goals when Waseca improved to 10-5 at the Worthington Ice Arena.

The Trojans dominated much of the last two periods, surpassing and surpassing the Jays. But Diedrich was upright in goal.





They came hard, I think a little harder than we expected, Diedrich said of the Trojans. They certainly jumped on us a bit. But I’m really proud of my guys to keep up with them and save me a lot.

In fact, it was Diedrich who made a lot of the savings. After goals from Kyle Ahlschlager and Huttemier Waseca gave Waseca a two goal lead in the first period, Worthington’s Konner Honius answered. The star’s junior forward buried a shot late in the first period, with Blake Luinenburg picking up the assist.

Krautkremer went top shelf, beating Worthington goalkeeper Preston Thavixay about five minutes into the second period. The goal came seconds after Diedrich made a spectacular save to spoil a Luinenburg-Honius rush, with the big goalkeeper sprawled in the seat of his pants on top of the puck.

But the 3-1 deficit seemed to inspire the Trojans, who noticeably increased the energy for the rest of the match.

It was definitely one of our better efforts of the year, said Trojan coach Tyler Nienkerk. We just couldn’t put in enough, and we gave up a few that we definitely wanted back.

The Trojans outperformed the Bluejays 32-22, including 27-12 in the last two bouts.

You put 30 shots on the net and you should be able to bury a few more, Nienkerk said.

Diedrich was the difference.

He is a big boy, said Nienkerk. But we had too many shots to his stomach.

With 5:23 to go into the second, Worthington’s Andrew Benson shot off the wing and narrowed the gap to 3-2. Blake Ahrensdorff and Alec Langerud were assists with the power play goal.

With about two minutes remaining in the second, the Trojans reverted to the power play when Waseca was whistled for a high head contact foul, a five minute major.

That meant that the Trojans were in power for the last two minutes of the second and the first three minutes of the third period. But although WHS laced Diedrich with many shots, the great goalkeeper kicked everything out.

That was great, said Diedrich. The five-minute penalty with a one-goal difference was huge. I am extremely proud of my defense and penalty kill.

There was plenty to be proud of for Worthington fans too.

We had a lot of guys who played well, said Nienkerk. Riley Woodbury played a really good, difficult game. He was very good on the front. I thought we put in a lot of effort everywhere.

Ditto for Waseca. In the last three minutes, Krautkremer and Huttemier each scored to end the drama.

That was a good game between the two teams, said Waseca coach Chris Storey. It was a fun game to be a part of.

I’ve been here for eight years and I think that’s as competitive as the two teams have had together. (The Trojans) play better and they have a lot of kids, which is fun to watch.

The Trojans (1-12) will play at New Ulm on Thursday and at Marshall on Saturday.

We saw some progress, said Nienkerk. They surpassed us by a ton in the last game, and now we’ve surpassed them. But were looking for some wins. Keep working in the right direction.

Waseca 2 1 2-5

Worthington 1 1 0 – 2