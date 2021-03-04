Warriors vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, March 3 predictions from proven computer model





The Golden State Warriors will record the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in the Rose Quarter on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. Portland is 19-14 overall and 9-6 at home, while the Warriors are 19-16 overall and 7-10 on the road. The teams split their first two meetings this season. Golden State is preferred with 1.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Warriors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233. Before joining a Warriors vs. Blazers choice begins, you want to see the model’s NBA predictions on SportsLine The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it brought in more than $ 5,000 in winnings at its top rated NBA Choices last season. The model is also up nearly $ 8,500 on the top-rated NBA picks of the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters week 11 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule for a stunning 85-52 roll on the top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns. Now the model has set its sights on Blazers versus warriors You can go to SportsLine to see the choicesHere are several NBA betting lines for Blazers vs. Warriors: Blazers vs. warriors scattered: Blazers +1.5

Blazers vs. Warriors over-under: 233 points Latest odds: Portland Trail Blazers +2 What you need to know about the blazers Portland defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Monday 123-111, Carmelo Anthony shot 6-for-10 from outside the arc, finishing with 29 points and five steals. Robert Covington had a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Blazers broke a four-game losing streak with the win. Damian Lillard scores an average of 29.2 points in 29 regular season games against Golden State, his highest average against any opponent. He set a career high in scoring against the Warriors on January 20, 2020 with 61 points. He scored 32 points in the most recent game with Golden State on January 3. What you need to know about the Warriors Golden State was beaten 117-91 by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Warriors were big at half time, 73-44. The top scorers for Golden State were power-forward Eric Paschall (18 points) and Stephen Curry (16 points). The Warriors ended their three-game winning streak. Golden State tied a season low with three offensive rebounds on Sunday. The Warriors won their most recent match with the Blazers on January 3, 137-122. Curry scored a career-high 62 points, scoring a career-best 18 free throws in that game. Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday’s game. How Blazers vs. Warriors to choose The model has 10,000 times Blazers vs. Warriors simulated and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning down, and it also generated a point-spread choice that occurs in more than 50 percent of the simulations. You can only see the choice at SportsLine So who wins Blazers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of the simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs. Warriors spreads to jump Wednesday, all from the model that sits on an incredible 85-52 roll.







