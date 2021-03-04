PSL 2021: PCB to offer players and officials COVID-19 vaccination shots





Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday it has decided to offer coronavirus vaccines to all participants of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6. “Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to offer SARS-Coronavirus vaccine doses to all participants of Pakistan Super League 6, becoming the first cricket board to use the vaccine to protect against Covid-19 virus,” said PCB in a statement. “The decision was made in line with the PCB’s duty of care policy and to ensure that all participants in the competition remain safe and sound during the event, which closes on March 22,” he added. PCB said the vaccine doses will be administered Thursday and offered to everyone in the bio-safe bubble. However, it is only the decision of the players and the referees if they want to get the vaccination shots, the board said. PCB said it was in discussions with federal and provincial government officials, highlighting the international commitments and obligations of the national cricket teams, as well as the importance, reputation, integrity and credibility of the PSL 6. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement, “The PCB takes the health, safety and wellbeing of its players and officials very seriously. In line with our Duty of Care Policy, we have acquired a small allotment of SARS-Coronavirus Vaccine, which will be offered. to everyone in the bio-safe environment created for the Pakistan Super League 6. “The players and officials are not required to have the vaccine. The vaccinations will be administered Thursday morning by qualified health professionals, strictly in accordance with government protocols. Although we live in these challenging times, the vaccine is coming to provide an extra level.” of protection and comfort for players and all staff in the bubble. We will continue to act responsibly in our duty to those involved in the tournament. “ English wicket-keeper-batsman Tom Banton is one of two foreign players who tested positive for the coronavirus after Australian leg spinner Fawad Ahmed contracted COVID-19 in the current PSL season. Aside from the rapid tests, a total of 244 PCR tests have been performed as of Monday, resulting in three positive tests. These individuals, including two foreign players and a local player support staff, were quarantined on a separate floor of the team hotel. Banton revealed on Wednesday that he tested positive for the corona virus on Tuesday and is now in isolation. “Thank you very much for all the messages and good wishes. Unfortunately I received a positive Covid-19 test yesterday and am now in the process of isolating and following the PSL protocols,” Banton said in a statement on Twitter. “Fortunately so far I feel okay and have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators. Thanks for the support, take care of yourself and stay safe,” he added. This story was published from a wire desk feed with no text modifications.

