Anticipation building in Blacksburg for the start of spring football

After being hired as coach of Tech’s cornerbacks Ryan Smith in January 2020, he was eager to take to the field with a new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and the rest of a revamped defensive staff last March. Unfortunately, that opportunity never came because of COVID-19, quarantines and the subsequent changes in daily life as we knew it.

Fast forward to March 2021. While COVID-19 is still a reality and vaccines are steadily being administered across the country, Smith and his fellow coaches are cautiously optimistic about the start of spring football, which currently kicks off in mid-March.

And according to Smith, there may be no Tech player that likes to be back on the field as much as CB Jermaine Waller Called “a warrior” by both head coaches Justin Font and Smith played Waller sparingly in 2020 as he fought through several injuries. Fuente has indicated that the veteran corner is a “full start” for spring and has trained frantically to get ready.

“He could be the definition of self-motivated,” Smith said of Waller. “He shows up every day and approaches it like a professional. He’ll get the job done and go beyond what he has to do. He’s developing as a leader. I think you’ll see a man hungry and ready to take on the 2021 season. to fall. He crushed it. “

Smith also spoke of an unconventional fall camp that culminated in him shouting the defensive signals in Tech’s 2020 win against NC State.

#HardHatMentality at an unconventional fall camp in 2020 that culminated in calling the D in a season-opening win against NC State.

Smith on Virginia State Recruiting

“We’re stuck as a program. Since the first day I got here, I knew it was Coach Fuente’s big emphasis on down. I’m excited to be working with JC (Price). His knowledge of the state is his relations, up and down I-95, east at 64 to 757, in Richmond. He’s a rock star. He has a lot of relationships with many coaches. We can tag a team with him, emphasizing that we are going through the state of Virginia. “We want to keep Virginia guys at home. We’re also evaluating guys who are a good fit for Virginia Tech. We’re trying to build this thing with good players with high character.”

Another technical assistant coach eagerly on his first spring as a position coach Adam Lechtenberg , who was promoted to running backs coach in December 2019. Although he has been with Tech since 2017, the 2020 campaign was his first campaign responsible for his own position group. Thanks to RB Khalil Herbert and Tech’s offensive front, the Hokies led the ACC in a hurry, averaging 240.1 yards per game, the program’s best mark since 2000.

With Herbert leaving for the NFL, Lechtenberg is excited to get a talented and deep-running corps onto the field this spring. While returnees want Jalen Holston Raheem Blackshear and Keshawn King all have shown a glimpse of their potential, there are plenty of young players competing for reruns this spring.

“The biggest thing I want in my room is a competitive group,” said Lechtenberg. “They have to fight for everything and at the moment we have a lot of guys. This spring we will have to see who deserves their roles and opportunities.”

Lechtenberg has served in a variety of capacities since joining Tech. In 2021, he will add “offensive recruitment coordinator” to his duties. The Nebraska native was asked how some of his off-the-field roles have helped him become a better coach.

“One of the things you do do is give you a bit more of a global perspective,” said Lechtenberg. “Being involved in a number of different areas of a crime or a program has gotten me into that. When I see a picture, I try to see the big picture. It’s not just about my boys and how they fit, it’s about everyone and how they can help improve the team. “

WR Tayvion Robinson was asked about the grueling off-season “Colorado” circuit and had an interesting response about his approach to those practices.

Robinson was also asked about Tech’s kick return duties, a role in which he thrived as a freshman but made a few mistakes in fielding the ball last season.

“Mistakes happen and when it happened, I spoke to my coaches, watched film and learned from it,” said the 757 resident. “I can only learn from it. I’m looking forward to spring and get as many reps as possible and (hopefully) get that back under my belt.”

While DT Norell Pollard did not investigate the former Tech star turned co-defensive line coach JC price , he is eager to start working with Price this spring.

“I feel like it’s going to be a great experience and opportunity,” said Pollard. “He’s an excited guy. You can tell he loves being here with his alma mater again. I can’t wait to work with him in the spring. ‘

T. Luke Estate discussed having his father, Jon, on the defensive staff, as well as addressing his anticipated move to the left this spring to fill the spot vacated by the projected first-round NFL Draft pick, Christian Darrisaw

To his father

‘I love it. I can spend more time with him and he will see me play. My mom is coming here, so I love it. ‘

About getting ready to work on the left

“I’m excited wherever they need me to play, right or left (tackling). I really like the left side with my feet. Obviously the blind side for a right-handed quarterback, so you have to make sure you get that. “Don’t be beaten. But it’s basically the same mindset as the right tackle, your feet are just a little bit different.”