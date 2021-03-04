NIU Women’s Tennis wins home win





DEKALB, Ill. The Northern Illinois University tennis team opened its six-game home stand at Chick Evans Field House on Wednesday with a 6-1 win over local foe, Chicago State. “I thought today was a positive game for us overall,” said NIU head coach Eric Burns “We’re still not as sharp as we need to, but we’ve worked through it well and finished matches. It’s rare that you play your very best tennis, but it’s important that you are able to play. Fight there. through it, even if you don’t play as well as you’d like. Senior Maria Potsi led the way in the No. 1 singles position with a win over Diana Borodina. Potsi won the first set 6-2, before Borodina was forced to retire for the second set. It was Potsi’s fifth straight win of the season and enabled the native of Athens, Greece to improve to 5-2. She also collaborated with Lara Slisko to score a 6-3 win over number 1 in doubles Diana Lukyanova won her fourth consecutive match at No. 3 singles with a 6-0, 6-3 defeat to Katarina Drazic. She, coupled with Iullia Dmitrieva, also scored a 6-1 win over No. 3 in the doubles to help NIU (3-4) to the doubles point. Christy Robinson also has a four-game winning streak following her victory over Katarina Dukic at number 4 in singles. Fernanda Naves and Paula Veyhle took straight set wins on No. 5 and 6 singles, respectively. “We had a great fight today,” said Burns. “I thought the bottom of the lineup did a really good job closing their games and the team game. All in all, a good tennis day for us. Now we need to regroup, rest a little and get ready for Eastern Illinois. coming in on Friday. We have to play one game at a time this weekend. “ The women’s tennis team at the NIU returns to action on Friday with a double cup at Chick Evans Field House. The Huskies will host Eastern Illinois at 2pm and Lewis at 6pm -NIU-

