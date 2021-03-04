Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I in Osbourn, full cricket score: Pollard shines in hosts four-wicket win





Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-for-ball commentary Plows: Sri Lanka has named a 20-man squad for six limited games against the West Indies, delayed by COVID-19 infections. The cricket board said fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, 24, who tested positive on Monday, was replaced by 33-year-old Suranga Lakmal for the three one-day internationals and three T20 matches. The Twenty20s will be played on March 3, 5 and 7 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, while the ODIs will be at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on March 10, 12 and 14. Sri Lanka Cricket has not immediately named a squad for the two Tests that are also at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, with the first game starting on March 21 and the second on March 29. The tournament was postponed after coach Mickey Arthur and lead-off hitter Lahiru Thirimanne contracted the corona virus earlier this month. Both have since recovered and have joined the tour to the West Indies. One man who doesn’t go to the Caribbean, however, is former Test player Chaminda Vaas who retired as a fast bowling coach on Monday within days of his appointment. Vaas, who only replaced Australian David Saker on Friday, resigned due to a wage dispute. West Indies remembers Gayle Chris Gayle was called into the West Indies Twenty20 squad for the first time in two years when the 41-year-old secured a spot at the World Cup later this year. Gayle, one of cricket’s global superstars, was named in the 14-man roster for the three-game series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Antigua on Wednesday. Also back in favor is 39-year-old fast bowler Fidel Edwards, who hasn’t played for the West Indies since 2012. All-rounder Andre Russell is recovering from contracting COVID-19 earlier this month, and despite testing more than a week ago, he’s been banned from the T20 series. Sri Lanka limited on selection: Dimuth Karunaratne (ODI Captain), Garlic Shanaka (T20 Captain), Danushka Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Service, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandima, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasardeep, Ramesh Mendis, N Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka and Suranga Lakmal. West Indies limited more than squadron T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice captain), Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons , Kevin Sinclair. ODI Team: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair . With input from AFP.

