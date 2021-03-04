Seaford Elite Youth Football offers free football, sign-up registration





SEAFORD, Del. – Calling all youth football players! For the upcoming season, Seaford Elite Youth Football is registering football players and cheerleaders for free. “COVID hit and people don’t have the money to come out and pay the fees we have to actually participate,” said team vice president and secretary Marlene Rodriquez. Rodriquez says she hopes families will take this opportunity and use it as a positive light in dark times. ‘Children want to be gone. They want to be on the field. Girls want to cheer, and it’s mostly about giving back to the community, ”said Rodriquez. Team President and Coach Shawn Williams says that while the registration fee will be phased out this year, there is only a one-time fee of $ 20 for team IDs. ‘You don’t need four or five sweaters, you know what I’m talking about? We provide the basics. We provide them with things to play in. Any kid who wants to come and play – we don’t want a kid to be left behind or anybody left out, ”said Williams. Seaford Elite Youth Football is aimed at soccer players and cheerleaders aged 5 to 13. But Williams says it’s more than just a sport. He says football gave him purpose and a sense of community as he grew up. So he says the team wanted to make sure all kids could participate, regardless of the financial burden they face because of COVID-19. “I really felt like I belonged somewhere, and it gave me purpose. I want every child to feel the way I felt – give them an outlet – and give families a break. People’s finances have been hit hard, and we don’t want that to be a problem. If you want to play, there’s a place you can come, ”said Williams. Williams says they have received a number of donations from community members to help cover the lost costs. He adds that the team is about halfway to their goal, and he’s confident they can get there. “We didn’t raise a lot of money, but we’ve had some generous people who contacted us and helped us a lot. Hopefully more people will. We know which number to hit and we’re halfway there, which is great, ”said Williams. Williams says looking ahead, he hopes to expand the team and offer other ways of character building. “We are role models. We act as a mentor for the children and of course teach them the intricacies of football. We do a lot with the children and we would like to expand the program over the next year to include some other things, ”said Williams.







