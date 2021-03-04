West Virginia tennis edges Youngstown State





The West Virginia University tennis team (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) recorded its second win of the season on Wednesday-afternoon, when the Mountaineers beat Youngstown State 4-3 at the YSU Indoor Tennis Center in Youngstown, Ohio. We found a way today to get Team W and turn around some games, said WVU coach Miha Lisac. We had some good fights on different courses. I am glad that we can learn from this opportunity before we go to conference games next weekend. In the doubles, Youngstown State took advantage early in the second game, as seniors Hunter Bleser and Anne-Sophie Courteau fell against Jessica Stanmore and Claudia Barboza, 6-3. The No. 1 and No. 3 slots provided the answer for WVU as both mountaineers took victories to claim the double play point and take a 1-0 lead in the race. Junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Nadya Maslova defeated Cecilia Rosas and Elvira Esteo 6-4 from the No. 1 slot, while freshmen Amber Fuller and Momoko Nagato took a close 7-5 victory against Eliska Masarikova and Lucia Zagar for the No. 3 position . In singles, Fuller was the first mountaineer to finish, after taking a 6-3, 6-2 win over Barboza to add to WVU’s advantage. Nagato came up with another win for West Virginia shortly after, beating Zagar in straight sets and putting up the Mountaineers 3-0 in the game. Needing a response to WVU’s four consecutive wins, Youngstown State responded by claiming the No. 4 and 5 singles matches to narrow the score to 3-2. Bleser suffered a loss of two sets against Masarikova, 6-2, 6-3, in the No. 4 position, while Courteau fell to Stanmore, 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 5 match. In slot # 3, Maslova helped the Mountaineers win the match by beating Esteo 6-4, 6-2 to claim WVU’s fourth team point. The last singles match of the number 1 position was played. After falling in the first set, 6-3, Bovolskaia fought to claim second frame, 7-5, from Rosas to force a 10-point, third-set tiebreaker. The two exchangedvolys, but in the end Rosas got away with the victory after a victory by Bovolskaia 10-7 in the last frame. West Virginia then returns to Morgantown on Friday, March 5, where the Mountaineers welcome VCU. The first serve against the Rams is scheduled at 10 a.m.ET, from the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown. Keep up with West Virginia Women’s Tennis onTwitterInstagramandFacebookby following @WVUtennis.







