3 observations after the incredible Joel leads Embiid Sixers to a dramatic OT victory

Wednesday night’s match-up between the current No. 1 seeds in both the Eastern and Western Conference certainly lived up to the hype.

In the end, the Sixers won, 131-123 in extra time, because they had the best player on the floor. They have arguably the best player in the NBA for the first half of the season.

Joel Embiided the game late in the regulation by sinking a heroic three-hand from the right wing, despite being tightly guarded by Bojan Bogdanovic.

Mike Conley’s rightful runner on Utah’s last possession did not drop, sending the game into extra time, where the Sixers maintained their momentum.

Embiid had 40 points on 14-for-27 shooting and 19 rebounds. Ben Simmons scored 17 points and gave out six assists.

The All-Star Game takes place on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and his staff will lead the team led by Kevin Durant, while Simmons and Embiid will be selected in the All-Star draft on Thursday night. Fans will be able to attend the next Sixers home game, scheduled for March 14.

Here are three notes about the 24-12 Sixers’ dramatic victory over Utah:

Embiid incredible levs. another DPOY contender

From the opening spot, Embiid seemed well positioned for a comfortable offensive night. His first two baskets were a byproduct of the Sixers who wisely pulled two-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert away from the edge when Embiid changed a step-back foul-line jumper from a pick-and-roll and made a lay-up when he rolled after initiating a dribble handoff action on the wing with Seth Curry.

The Sixers fed Embiid for back-to-back mid-range jumpers after Derrick Favors was caught up, with Utah’s backup center unable to knock Embiid off the post or meaningfully contest his shots. Besides hard double teams from various angles, there doesn’t seem to be a strategy to keep Embiid from getting the looks he wants.

Again, his strength and skill were an overwhelming combination. He should remain a serious MVP candidate all season as long as he avoids major injuries. In 30 games he has averaged more than 30 points per game.

As for Simmons, Embiid’s fellow All-Star squad, he had an efficient evening, scoring 8 of his 11 field goals. Donovan Mitchell (33 points on 12-for-34 shooting) played well for much of the game against Simmons, getting into a pair of open pull-up threes from effective ball screens and also just hit some difficult shots when Simmons was ahead of him and the Jazz was looking for something late in the shot clock.

However, Simmons did a great job of stopping Mitchell in the fourth quarter and overtime. He is extremely challenging to score against 1-on-1.

A big long-distance advantage

The Jazz scored 39 points more behind the arc than the Sixers. Utah made 21 of the 44 three pointers, while the Sixers were 8 for 25.

Probably recognizing that the Sixers didn’t have a good evening from the three-point throw and that Embiid did well when he had a 1-on-1 match-up, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder threw a zone defense in possession in the second quarter. Embiid single-handedly beat it with a powerful baseline drive, converting one-and-one layup.

While Rivers said he is most concerned with the Sixers trying to get high-quality shots in the preliminary game, not necessarily threesomes, it’s clear the team would benefit from putting in more long-range shots, provided that they don’t throw up tons of dense 27-footer.

Embiid asked to shoot this off-season and got his wish when president of basketball operations Daryl Morey took over Curry and Danny Green. While the Sixers may try to deal with their low three-point volume problem internally, Morey will certainly consider possible firing reinforcements ahead of the March 25 trading deadline. Embiid himself told the Pacers after the loss of Sixers that the team should take more threes. His opinion rightly carries weight in the organization.

Green had three points on 1-for-6 shooting, four rebounds, a bargain and a block. Not for the first time, Shake Milton was the logical choice to close the game about the 33-year-old. Rivers also used Matisse Thybulle as a defensive substitute in the late game.

Tobias Harris returned after a two-game absence due to a right knee contusion, scoring 22 points on 9-for-18 shooting. While his mid-range game may have been a bit rusty at first, the most important thing is that he is healthy and should be available for important games in the second half.

He was sharp and stubborn in overtime, giving the Sixers an eight-point key to the post. His isolating scoring ability is very valuable, especially when the opponent is fully focused on preventing Embiid from catching the ball.

All-bench line-up an interesting choice

Even against the team with the NBA’s best record, Rivers thought the Sixers could close the game late in the first period and early in the second period with an all-bench lineup. Although Furkan split Korkmaz and Milton for a total of 12 first-half points, that approach to all second units did not work as the Sixers bench allowed Utah to extend its lead to 13 points.

In the second half of the season, we can imagine that Rivers will mix his start minutes more regularly with his second units. Conditions should be quite unusual for the Sixers to use five bench players at the same time in a playoff game, and it is therefore probably not worthwhile not to play such lineups often in competitive situations.

Dwight Howard had a difficult first few minutes on both sides of the ball, missing two shots at the edge and allowed Gobert to score from an attacking rebound. Thybulle was Jordan Clarkson’s main defender, a clever call from Rivers that helped the Sixers limit the Sixth Man of the Year favorite to 10 points in 3-for-9 shots, 30 less than he scored against the Sixers at 15 February. enabled him to make a mistake on a three-point shot and pull off an open long-range shot, although the Jazz sometimes aimed him defensively.

Rivers stayed in the same line-up in the second half. That group fared better, thanks in part to a surprise run in which Howard made the 13th three of his NBA career, then stole the ball from Gobert, brought it across the floor, and eventually shared a few free throws.

He blocked a shot from Conley on the ensuing possession, which led to a Korkmaz basket on the other side. Unlikely, the Sixers had all tied the game at 92, and Rivers’s replacement cartridge didn’t suddenly look so ill-advised. Mike Scott’s three from the right corner put the Sixers up front about a minute later, giving the team’s starters (with Milton in place of Green) a good chance of winning the game.