Football Gets Green Light to Practice in Blocks – Monterey Herald

SEASIDE – High school football has been given the green light to resume competition – with testing – in Monterey County after the COVID-19 number of cases fell below 14 per 100,000 on Tuesday, with the Monterey County Bay Area Region reporting 10.1 .

However, the logistics and protocols for playing games will be challenging. Not all districts in Monterey County have signed up to play.

The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District announced last week that it has canceled football, as well as boys’ and girls’ water polo, girls’ volleyball and field hockey. Other districts yet to be announced include North Monterey County, King City, Soledad, and Gonzales.

Among the schools that are running a shortened season, or at least have a tentative schedule this year, are Salinas, Alisal, Alvarez, North Salinas, Rancho San Juan, the entire Salinas Union High School District, as well as private schools. Palma and Trinity Christian (8 man). Carmel and Pacific Grove are practicing, but have not set a schedule.

Palma opens the season on March 23 and travels to the San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno.

Even before the MPUSD announcement was made, seaside football coach Al Avila expressed concern about the safety of his players in a sport that hasn’t been played in 15 months.

I want to play as much as everyone else, Avila said. But I don’t know if there would have been enough time to prepare. Some of our children have not been able to lift weights in a year. Would we have put children at risk?

The pandemic put an end to high school sport on March 17, 2020. Most schools do not have access to their indoor facilities. The conditioning has been performed outdoors with athletes working 6 feet apart.

We have had children who are painful from cohort conditioning alone for the past two weeks, Avila said. I’m not just talking about the contact aspect. It is a process to prepare them. That is why we have an off-season program.

The teams must test for the virus weekly during the week of a match.

Testing of more than 50 players, plus coaches and trainers will have to be done at the beginning of the week, which is likely to make up for practice. While the state has said it will pay for the tests, who is going to administer them?

“I have chosen a lab that will come here to test our athletes,” said athletic director Rob Bishop of Palma. “It is not a cost to the child or the family, even if they do not have insurance.”

Since the season must end on April 17th in the Central Coast Section and two weeks of practice is required for a game, no team can play more than five games, assuming it can find five games.

We were still trying to find a game, said Palma coach Jeff Carnazzo. We have four games scheduled.

In addition to the fact that schools have to find opponents, travel is becoming a problem, as parents will likely have to take their children to road games rather than schools that use buses.

It’s just another variable included in the MPUSD decision, I suppose, said Monterey coach Henry Lusk. I feel bad for the seniors. I would have done anything to have a season.

It can be challenging for Carmel to find an opponent of a similar size. Its natural rival Pacific Grove has conditioned just nine players.

With currently only two other teams (Salinas Union High School District schools playing against each other) as options to play in the county, Carmel would likely have to look for an adjacent county to find another opponent like San Benito. The schools cannot play opponents that do not border the province.

We can speed up, said Carmel coach Golden Anderson. But we won’t be ready to play a game in two weeks. There is more chance of injury if you are out of shape and don’t know what you are doing.

Santa Cruz County is not an option as all schools in that county play against each other alone. That leaves San Benito, San Luis Obispo and Fresno Counties as alternatives for teams in Monterey County to find an opponent.

Carmel started practicing last week, but with social distance protocols.

The program we’re offering now can exist on any level, Anderson said. We will gradually return if allowed. But we’re not laying the pads on Wednesday just because the case has gone down in numbers.

Palma practiced for two weeks in the morning and handed out helmets on Tuesday. On Saturday it will be in full swing. All five of Salinas’s public schools are expected to be in blocks next Monday.

During the fall, the Chieftains brought all their weights outside to lift weights and keep their kids in shape. But that was three months ago.

Of course I’m concerned, said Carnazzo. This season has put things in perspective. It’s more about getting on the field. I don’t care who we play. We would play our entire squad and let them compete.

Few schools have been allowed to cater for football alone, including reigning three-time Gabilan Division champion Salinas, whose district shut down all five of the high schools’ cohort conditioning from Thanksgiving to mid-February, when the pandemic worsened.

Everyone is limited this year, said Salinas coach Steve Zenk. Injuries are always a concern. It’s part of what we always do. We will have to be creative and replace a lot.

Zenk has that luxury with 80 children on his schedule. His preliminary schedule includes a meeting with Palma on April 9, as well as three other teams in the Salinas Union High School District. The first game is scheduled for Tuesday March 23 against Alvarez.

“We had fun every second of the 90 minutes we were allowed to be on Monday,” said Alvarez coach Anthony Gonzales. “It was great to see children laughing. I can’t wait to go out again tomorrow. ”

Carnazzo is still hoping for a March 20 match that would give him the required 10 days of practice in pads.

We’ve now exercised enough to improve our fitness, Carnazzo said. But we didn’t hit or attack anyone. We don’t have much time. Weren’t the only ones in this. It’s a level playing field.

Salinas has a tricky schedule as the SUHSD allows them to play three games in 10 days for now. It’s unofficial.

You just have to be more creative, Zenk said. This year is more about doing what’s best for the kids. We must give them a positive experience.

Currently, Alisal, Alvarez, North Salinas and Rancho San Juan take turns playing each other in district-only games, with Salinas getting to play Palma. King City is awaiting approval from its district for a few games it has instilled, including Palma and San Benito.

It’s a double-edged sword, Lusk said. I want to play. But I’m concerned about the kids who haven’t been able to keep fit, haven’t lifted any weight in over a year. None of our children are ready for four quarters.

Trinity will be the first program to play a game, facing Fresno’s Sierra High in 8-man football on March 19. It has at least two other games, including a meeting with Palma’s JVs on April 9 in 8-man football.

Although the MPUSD is the first district to officially opt out, Stevenson has no plans to return to sports until the kids can return to class. And North County hasn’t even allowed conditioning for any sport this school year.

While cross-country was allowed to resume three weeks ago, only six programs have encounters. And all water polo and hockey programs in the county have been canceled, except for Carmel, who is still practicing.

Our entire school has done what we can safely, said Anderson, who is also Padres’ athletics director. If we’re comfortable with it, we’ll do it. That is not a football statement. ”

Season 2 sports allowed this month include track and field, swimming, golf, tennis, baseball, softball, and girls lacrosse. Orange-tiered sports such as soccer and boy lacrosse can resume as long as athletes are tested. No indoor sports are approved.

Avila hopes he can still use the timeslot to condition his footballers and prepare them for the fall season in five months.

I’d like to practice for another five weeks, Avila said. It would be so much more beneficial. We can work flexibly and agile and prepare for the fall. Being a leader is a lonely place. My heart is always with the children.