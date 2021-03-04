Tennis News 2021: Thanasi Kokkinakis reveals depression battle, scores, results, ATP,

Australian tennis talent Thanasi Kokkinakis has bravely started his experience with depression, revealing that he was in a very dark place and that the mental pain is much, much worse than the years of physical injuries he struggled with.

Kokkinakis was ranked 69th in the world in 2015 and has also won a victory over former world champion Roger Federer.

But the past five years saw the gifted 24-year-old slip outside the top 200 in the world, plagued by problems all over his body, knees and elbows, shoulders and pecs, his back and groin, and even missing the last years Australian Open through mononucleosis.

This year, he returned to the Australian Open, taking his first singles victory in the season-opening Grand Slam since 2015, before being defeated by Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic five sets.

But this week he told me Ordineroli speaking podcast that the years of physical troubles took its toll on his mental health.

Depression was real. I walk into cafes and get a lot of fear and I had to get out of here, said Kokkinakis.

I just get really nervous, I felt my heart beat faster. Really strange things, things that I never had growing up.

Positive thoughts never came in and if they did, it would turn off very quickly.

While his body went through ups and downs with his body and his career, he also rode a rollercoaster mentally, especially as he considered ending his career.

I’ve had different expressions for it, but it was probably pretty bad in 2016 after the shoulder surgery, he said.

It also got really bad after I think 2019 when I played at the Australian Open and my chest ripped. I trained for six months to rebuild myself and then the first tournament back I ripped the same.

I would say 2017, the end of 2016 was when it was really bad.

It led to the talented youngster being overwhelmed with weird emotions, but he fought back to better headspace.

I would just cry in my room for no reason, he said. I would get anxious if I just went for a walk when there was no one around 100 yards from me. It was weird and I could really explain it.

Over time, it changed and I just felt more comfortable and well. Going back to the gym, building up physically and that helped me.

Kokkinakis was in great shape at this Australian Open, not only enjoying his first performance at Rod Laver Arena since a blockbuster hit against Rafael Nadal in 2017, but also loved teaming up with fellow Australian star Nick Kyrgios in a men’s doubles match.

His injury even saw him compete in a six dollar Kmart shirt and no sponsor.

I don’t want to sound all the doom and gloom here, because I’m good now, Kokkinakis explained.

But yeah, it was pretty grim for a while.

It was strange. You cannot see positive things or you cannot see good things at the end of the tunnel.

So I think only people who have been through this can understand that.

Even when there are good things right in front of you, you cannot see it because you are so locked in your own thoughts.

It’s a really dark place and I don’t want anyone to go through it because as bad as the physical pain is, the mental pain is much, much worse.

If you need help or want support with the things covered in this article, use these free resources:

Lifeline: call 13 11 14 or chat online

Beyond Blue: Call 1300 22 4636 or chat online.

For more resources, click here