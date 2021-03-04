Boston College vs. Florida State – Match overview – March 3, 2021





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – MJ Walker scored 18 points and hit six 3-pointers, and RaiQuan Gray added 16 points to help No. 11 Florida State win its 25th consecutive ACC home game 93-64 over Boston College on Wednesday night. Gray scored in double digits for an 11th consecutive game for the Seminoles (15-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are in position to win the regular season title with a win over Notre Dame on Saturday. Jay Heath scored 28 points in his career and Makai Ashton-Langford added 14 points for BC (4-14, 2-10). Heath shot 8 of 14 from a 3 point range. Walker scored 12 points in the first half when the Seminoles crossed to a 53-35 lead at the break and were never challenged. The Seminoles fired 35 of 63 (55.6%) from the floor and 13 of 27 (48.1%) from a 3-point range. BC shot 22 of 60 (36.7%) and 12 of 31 (38.7% from 3-point range. Florida State started five seniors in what was their last home game. Senior guard RayQuan Evans scored six points and due to the unique line-up, the Seminoles bench had a 78-13 lead over the BC’s reserves. The Seminoles have been 40-12 in the ACC for the past three seasons. TAKEAWAYS Boston College: The Eagles were outmatched from the start, falling for the ninth time in 11 games in the series. Florida State: The Seminoles shot 18 of 29 (62.1%) off the floor in the first half on their way to building a significant lead and taking their 11th double-digit victory. NEXT ONE Boston College plays in Miami on Friday Florida State will play at Notre Dame on Saturday

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos